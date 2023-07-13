Olympic Champion Igor Cassina Visits Cesena for Charity and Gymnastics Reunion

Olympic Champion Igor Cassina Visits Cesena for Charity Event and Reunion

Cesena, Italy – Yesterday, the city of Cesena welcomed Olympic champion Igor Cassina as he arrived to participate in a charity event organized by a local Crossfit gym. The event aimed to raise funds for flood victims in the area.

Before joining the charity event, Cassina made a special visit to the Gymnastic Romagna Team, where he reunited with his longtime friend and coach, Roberto Germani. “I’ve known him for a lifetime, and we have a relationship of true friendship,” said Germani. “As soon as I learned of his visit, I contacted him to arrange a meeting with the guys. He accepted with pleasure and stayed to observe some exercises, providing valuable advice.”

During his visit, Cassina also took the opportunity to compliment Gabirele Tisselli, a member of the Gymnastic Romagna Team who has a move named after Cassina in his repertoire. “He was very kind and helpful, going so far as to say that our Gabriele performs even better than him at that age. He is truly a great person,” Germani added. Cassina showed his familiarity with the club by mentioning Cesare Marchetti, a talented gymnast who hails from Cesena and had represented both the junior and senior national teams.

Moreover, Cassina conveyed his promise to return and visit the team again in the future. “He had never come before, but he promised he will come back to visit us,” Germani shared, expressing his satisfaction.

The Gymnastic Romagna Team has another reason to rejoice as their talented gymnast, Nicolò Vannucchi, has been selected to be a part of the national team that will compete in the upcoming Universiade in Chengdu, China. The prestigious sporting event is scheduled to take place from August 2nd to 6th.

The Gymnastic Romagna Team proudly welcomed Cassina to their gym, and his friendly visit has left a lasting impression on the coaches and gymnasts alike. Luca Ravaglia, a member of the Gymnastic Romagna Team, expressed his gratitude for Cassina’s visit by saying, “We are honored to have had such a great champion visit our gym. The experience and advice he shared with us will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to reach greater heights in their gymnastic endeavors.”

Cesena bids farewell to Igor Cassina, the Olympic champion who not only took time out of his schedule to support a charitable cause but also reunited with old friends and left a lasting impact on the gymnasts in the Gymnastic Romagna Team.

