Olympus Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3015/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14574/2022 proposed by Olympus Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Permanent Conference for Relations between The State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Basilicata Region, the Calabria Region, the Campania Region, the Emilia – Romagna Region, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, the Lazio Region, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Trento, Marche Region, Piedmont Region, Tuscany Region, Veneto Region, FVG Region, ER Region, Province of Bolzano and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Olympus Italia Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 3015 of 080623 (ZIP 9.06 Mb)

