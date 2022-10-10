We hear more and more about Omega 3. What are they, what are they used for and what foods are they found in? Let’s see why after the age of 40 they should enter the diet at full capacity.

The Omega 3 they are part of the so-called fatty acids (Lipids). They are polyunsaturated fats called “essential”, Which means that they cannot be synthesized by the body, but must be integrated through the diet.

These good fats are found in fish and therefore it is advisable to consume at least three servings per week (avoid frying). In the foreground are tuna, salmon and blue fish (mackerel, herring, anchovies and sardines).

The richest plant source of Omega 3 are i Chia seedswhich also contain fiber and antioxidants that help fight aging and free radicals.

We also talked about this precious super food cereal extensively in the article “Omega 3, not just nuts and salmon. These foods have a lot of them“, Where you can also find the correct dosage to be taken correctly in the diet.

How should they be consumed? Leave them to soak in water for about ten minutes and they can be eaten plain in a salad, in a fruit salad, or they can be added to yogurt.

I hemp seedsthe flour and the oil obtained from them, are very rich in omega 3, omega 6, mineral salts and vitamins essential for the health of the organism.

Among the other plant foods rich in Omega 3 we include theavocado, leafy vegetables, nutsespecially walnuts and almonds.

But how come after the age of 40 they should be part of our daily diet on a regular basis? Let’s see it right away.

After 40 they are an indispensable source, all about Omega 3. The study

He talked about it studio published by the author Claudia L. Satizabal on the American Academy of Neurology. According to the author, all middle-aged people who consume foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids have a better brain and intellectual structure.

They have a anti-inflammatory effect throughout the body, they promote eye and brain health, preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s.

These polyunsaturated fats are in fact indicated by nutritionists as a valid help against senile dementia but also help the production of hormones for blood coagulation and relaxation of the arteries.

Satizabal herself described her study as follows:

Our study suggests that even a modest consumption of omega-3s may be sufficient to preserve brain function. This is in line with the American Heart Association’s current dietary guidelines for consuming at least two servings of fish per week to improve cardiovascular health.

Specifically, the study involved ben 2,183 people with an average age of 46 not subject to stroke or dementia. The test wanted to check through specific test le Omega 3 concentrations with cognitive markers of brain aging.

From the analyzes carried out it was found that people who ate foods rich in Omega 3 had a better mental resilience with higher average scores after playing a abstract reasoning test.

However, it was also found that these had larger mean volumes in the hippocampal areaan important area used for short and long term memory.

Omega 3 they naturally regulate the level of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood, preventing very serious pathologies of the cardiovascular system.

The fluidifying effect also translates into a lower aggregation of platelets in the blood, decreasing the risk of thrombus and performing a hypotensive function on the blood circulation.