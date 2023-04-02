For the first time, in a document published in the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, a team of researchers has developed a form of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), from the omega-3 family, capable of crossing the retina to prevent visual decline related to Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other diseases.

In fact, DHA, which we can easily find in natural products or in fish oil capsules and other supplements, is often found in a form called triacylglycerol (or TAG-DHA). And, while it benefits many parts of the body, this particular shape does not reach the eyes because it cannot travel from the bloodstream to the retina.

To solve this problem, the researchers then created a new shape lysophospholipid of DHA, called precisely LPC-DHA. In mouse studies, the data revealed an increase in DHA in the retina, effectively reducing the visual problems associated with degenerative processes simili all’Alzheimer.

Prof. Sugasini Dhavamani, from the Department of Medicine of the University of Illinois at Chicago, who will present the research at the Discover BMB (the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), said: “LPC-DHA is vastly superior to regular TAG-DHA in enriching the DHA concentration in the retina of the eye“.

“It could be potentially useful for various retinopathies in patients. Indeed, our study provides a new therapeutic approach for the prevention or mitigation of retinal dysfunction associated with Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and possibly other pathologies as well.”he added.

On the other hand, DHA is an essential component for our eyesight. In healthy eyes, in fact, it is concentrated in the retina, where helps keep ours healthy and functional photoreceptors (the cells that convert light into signals which are then sent to the brain).

The shortage of this semi-essential fatty acid in the retina it is therefore associated with loss of vision. The people with Alzheimer’s diseaseas well as those with diabetes, retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, and peroxisomal disorders often have abnormally low levels of retinal DHA and, as a result, commonly have visual impairments.

“Until now it has never been possible to increase the concentration of retinal DHA at clinically relevant doses, due to the specificity of the blood-retinal barrier which did not allow its passage after absorption in the intestine. Our new study, however , uses a completely innovative approach using LPC-DHA, which easily overcomes both intestinal and blood-retinal barriersimproving the function of the retina”, ha spiegato il Prof. Dhavamani.

After 6 months of testing, research data showed that in mice given LPC-DHA, there was a 96% improvement in retinal DHA content, as well as structure and functionality preserved. In contrast, traditional TAG-DHA supplements had no effect on retinal DHA levels or function.

These important results therefore suggest that supplements based on LPC-DHA they could help prevent the decline in vision function related to Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, according to the researchers, such an approach could also be useful for other disorders in which DHA deficiency and visual impairment are involved.

