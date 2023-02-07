Omega 6s are polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. The number 6 after the term omega indicates how many carbon atoms there are from the last carbon atom to the first double bond.

The following fatty acids belong to the omega 6 category: linoleic acid, gamma-linoleic acid, eicosadienoic acid, dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid, arachidonic acid, docosadienoic acid, adrenic acid and calendic acid. In particular, their precursor (linoleic acid) cannot be synthesized by the body and it is therefore necessary to take it with thediet.

Where are omega 6s found?

Omega 6s are mainly present in the vegetable oilsespecially in flax and sunflower seeds, in nuts and whole grains, but also in meat, fish and eggs.

Reach the right contribution of Omega 6 fatty acids is not at all difficult since this type of lipids are very common in the foods we commonly consume with our diet.

And’omega 6 supplementation is completely uselessif not harmful, in the case of those who follow a varied and balanced diet, always consult your doctor before starting to take this type of supplement.

The right daily intake of omega 6

It has been established that for an adult thedaily intake of Omega 6 should represent approximately the 2% of total daily calories of the diet. If present in the correct quantities, they improve the general picture of lipidemia (cholesterolemia, triglyceridemia, etc.).

Omega 6: benefits and contraindications

Omega 6s reduce total cholesterol levels as they reduce those of LDL cholesterolHowever, there are doubts about the positive action of omega 6 on HDL cholesterol, while if present in excess omega 6 could even worsen the picture of cardiovascular risk. In particular, excess arachidonic acid increases inflammation and cardiovascular risk.

And excess of omega 6 therefore it seems to have rather negative effects. Increases the risk of inflammation, blood pressure levels and an increase in platelet aggregation.

Omega 6: functions for the body

The omega 6 and the omega 3s compete for the use of the enzymes involved in their desaturation as they are common to both. An excessive intake of omega 6 can impair the formation of EPA and DHA (omega3).

Some omega 6 and especially all omega 3 support the anti-inflammatory function while other omega 6s, especially arachidonic acid, support that pro inflammatory. The balance of both fatty acids is important for the prevention and treatment of coronary heart diseasehypertension, type 2 diabetes, immune and inflammatory disorders.