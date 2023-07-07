Omega fatty acids: Favorable course in ALS

ALS: Not only omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease progresses continuously. Affected people lose the ability to control their movements over the years, which can lead to long-term paralysis.

We have already explained that a healthy plant-based diet can slow down the progression of the disease in our article ALS: Proper nutrition slows the progression, where you will also find a list of foods that should be integrated into the diet of ALS. These are in particular foods with a high content of antioxidants such as carotenoids, catechins, lignans, anthocyanins, etc.

But omega fatty acids are also important in ALS, as shown by a study published on June 21, 2023 in the journal der American Academy of Neurology (Neurology®) had appeared. The blood levels of certain omega fatty acids were checked in 449 ALS sufferers (between 47 and 68 years old) and the course of the disease was documented over a period of 18 months ( 1 ).

Alpha-linolenic acid is particularly beneficial in ALS

The above study showed the following results:

Alpha-linolenic acid (an omega-3 short-chain fatty acid) had the best impact on ALS. The fatty acid is mainly found in linseed, walnuts, hemp seeds and chia seeds. The participants with the highest levels of alpha-linolenic acid had a milder course. Also, during the study period, fewer people died in this group (only 19 percent) than in the group with the lowest levels of alpha-linolenic acid in their blood (33 percent deaths). The risk of death was 50 percent lower in the group with the high levels of alpha-linolenic acid than in the group with the lowest blood levels of the fatty acid (after accounting for age, gender, onset of disease, BMI, medication, etc.). The long-chain omega-3 fatty acid EPA was also found to be beneficial in the study. Increasing EPA levels were also associated with a lower risk of death. EPA is found in algae oil (but of course also in fish oil and fatty fish). We explain why fish is not ideal for ALS in our article Mercury in Fish: Risk for ALS. Even the omega-6 fatty acid linoleic acid, which is often referred to as pro-inflammatory, was shown in the present study to be helpful in ALS and also reduced the risk of death. Since many nuts and oilseeds contain not only alpha-linolenic acid but also linoleic acid, there is no mistake in eating these foods.

For ALS: Integrate more omega-3 fatty acids into your diet

“People with ALS seem to benefit from getting more omega-3 fatty acids in their diet,” said Kjetil Bjornevik, MD Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. However, it has not yet been proven, the researcher explained, because the study “only” measured the fatty acid level and then looked at how the disease progressed. So the patients were not specifically given the fatty acids and thus checked their effect.

Unfortunately, since the respective diets of the participants were not documented either, it is also not possible to say which foods containing omega-3 or omega-6 would be particularly cheap. It is also not known whether some participants may have taken dietary supplements, e.g. B. linseed oil capsules, algae oil or fish oil capsules.

Nevertheless, the study confirms that in the prevention and treatment of ALS it is important to ensure a good supply of high-quality fatty acids – especially from a plant-based diet. If you use the food list in the ALS Diet article linked above as a guide, you can’t go wrong, as we’ve also included nuts, seeds, and kernels, which contain not only antioxidants, but also omega fatty acids contain.

When only liquid food is possible

If ALS patients can only eat liquid food, then the kernels, nuts and seeds can be mixed very finely in a high-performance blender and added to smoothies or soups together with a little algae oil.

Why people sometimes warn about omega-3 fatty acids in people with ALS

In some places, however, there are warnings about omega-3 fatty acids in ALS, mostly citing a mouse study from 2017 ( 2 ). The mice used were genetically modified in such a way that they developed nerve damage similar to that of ALS resemble One then speaks of so-called “models”, in this case ALS models.

The animals had received omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, either equal amounts of both fatty acids (group 1) or 10 times more omega-6 fatty acids than omega-3 fatty acids (group 2). Which omega-3 and which omega-6 fatty acids they received is not mentioned. Interestingly, the disease progressed faster in group 1, while in group 2 the omega-6 excess slowed the progression.

Since omega-6 fatty acids are often referred to as inflammatory and unhealthy, this result may come as a surprise. But even in a healthy diet, an omega-3-omega-6 ratio of around 1:3 to 1:5 is recommended, while ratios of around 1:20 and above are classified as clearly harmful. It could therefore also have been the case in the mouse study that it was not the omega-3 fatty acids themselves that were the problem, but the unfavorable omega-3-omega-6 ratio, which is why it was better for those mice that did got a “better” relationship.

With ALS, make sure you have a good supply of omega-3

A study published in September 2014 showed that a good omega-3 supply is important for ALS. It analyzed data from over 1 million participants and found that people who consumed more omega-3 fatty acids (both alpha-linolenic acid and marine omega-3 fatty acids (EPA/DHA from fish/fish oil/algal oil )) had a lower risk of developing ALS than people who ate little omega-3-rich foods. In the case of omega-6 fatty acids, no influence on the ALS risk was found here ( 3 ).

