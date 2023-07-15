Omelet with chanterelles and salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the omelet:

Clean the chanterelles well and scrape off the stalks. Divide large mushrooms. If heavily soiled, rinse carefully, dab thoroughly and allow to dry. They must not be too wet. Core the peppers and remove the skin with a vegetable peeler. Clean spring onions. Cut the prepared vegetables and ham into small pieces.

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk thoroughly.

Heat the clarified butter and olive oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms, peppers and spring onions for about 5 minutes over medium heat. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and cayenne pepper or chilli. Pour the egg mixture over it and let the omelet set. Raise and loosen the edge a little every now and then.

When the surface is only slightly runny, slide the omelet out of the pan onto a lid. Add some olive oil and the parsley stalks to the pan. Flip the omelette, return the unfried side to the pan and cook for about 1-2 minutes.

Ingredients for the salad:

Clean the iceberg lettuce, cut in half and cut into very fine strips. Place in a bowl and add rapeseed oil, crema di balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and zest, salt and sugar. Using your hands, mix the lettuce together while pressing vigorously, similar to preparing coleslaw. Place the tomatoes in a pan and sauté briefly and sharply with a little olive oil.

Place the omelette on a plate and garnish with some lettuce and tomatoes. Cut into pieces at the table and serve with the salad.

