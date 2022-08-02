With each Covid variant its symptoms. If up to Delta the loss of taste and smell was the alarm bell most reported by the infected, with Omicron the signs of severe cold, sore throat and nasal congestion dominated. But in this ‘family’ of Sars-CoV-2, which today dominates the world stage, there is sister and sister and each gives a sign of herself in a different way. With the rise of Omicron 5 (BA.5) a ‘new entry’ is added to the book of symptoms of the infection. Distinguishing marks: he strikes at night. If anything should happen to wake up in an abnormal sweat bath, the advice is to suspect the infection. Suggesting this new element is immunologist Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

“An extra symptom of BA.5 that I saw this morning is night sweats. Isn’t that weird?” The professor told an Irish radio, ‘NewsTalk’, over the past few days. His statements have bounced around in the British media. The expert explained: “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed. There is a certain immunity – obviously with T lymphocytes and so on – and that mix between” better equipped “immune system and different virus could give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely night sweats are a characteristic. But – adds the expert – very importantly, if you are vaccinated and you have done the booster “, Covid” does not progress into a serious disease: this is the message to continue to remind people “.