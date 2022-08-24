All new infections in Italy are related to Omicron variant. Specifically, according to the latest monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health, Omicron BA.5 is present in the 93.1% of positive samples subjected to sequencing, BA.4 in 5.7% and BA.2, widespread in spring, in 1.1%.

After many months of spreading the variant, substantially since last December, the evolution of the symptoms is clear. In the UK, a reference since the beginning of the pandemic is the application Zoe, coordinated by the experts of King’s College London, which manages to give us a clear picture of the symptoms. On Omicron nose and sore throat, coughing, burning and sneezing continue to be the most common symptoms, reported by thousands of British infected. Less involved, however, the lungs, the nervous system – with a decrease in reports of mental fog – and loss of taste and smell, which although appearing more rarely are still present. Also the fever, although in Italy it seemed the opposite during the summer, it appears less frequently. According to a survey by the University of Oxford, only 15% of those infected with Omicron have problems with ageusia (loss of taste) or anosmia (loss of smell).

In the “ranking” of symptoms, the burning in the throat (reported by 58% of positives). They follow the headache (49%), stuffy nose (40%), dry cough (40%), a runny nose (40%), cough with phlegm (37%), hoarse voice (35%, with a big jump compared to Delta), sneezing (32%), exhaustion (27%), pain in muscles and joints (25%), dizziness (18%), swollen lymph nodes in the neck (15%). And again: swollen eyes (14%), changes in smell (13%), chest tightness (13%), shortness of breath (11%), fever (13%), chills (12%), hunger air (11%), earache (11%) and ultimately loss of smell (10%).

As for the durationthe symptoms of Omicron seem to be less lasting than those caused by Delta, which distinguished 2021. According to King’s College, the duration of the 8.9 days a 6.9 days in those who have not been vaccinated e and 7,7 and 4,4 in those who have received three doses. They also remain sporadic symptoms as the abdominal pain, even in the form of diarrhea lasting two or three days, itchy skin rash, not too rare at the onset of the pandemic. And fortunately, even on the long Covid front there would seem to be good news: the sequelae of the infection now concern only 4.4% of the current infected against 10.8% of those who experienced the disease in 2021.

