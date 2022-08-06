The protective effect of the Covid vaccines against infection with Omicron variant not only is it lower than Delta, but it is not related to the level of antibodies it elicits. This is demonstrated by a Danish study, recently published in Naturewhich shows that the inverse relationship between the level of IgG and the risk of contagion that is observed for the Delta variant demonstrates the protective effect of vaccines, but this association is not observed for the Omicron variant. This suggests that the quantitative level of anti-spike IgG has a limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection (so-called post-vaccine infection) with Omicron.

Despite this, only one case of severe Covid was observed among those of the Delta variant, none among those with the now dominant variant, also suggesting a dissociation between antibody levels and the risk of disease progression. The third dose provided increased protection, “however, the neutralization capacity against the Micron was still several times lower than that of other variants“. The Danish researchers found that “the reduced neutralization capacity appears even more marked for the BA.2 variant of Omicron compared to BA.126“.

This study conducted in Denmarkwhich involved vaccinated and infected patients, noted “a significantly higher percentage of fully vaccinated individuals among those infected with the Omicron variant, indicative of a reduced vaccination effect“. The researchers also refer to the fact that it caused a “Proportionally lower number of hospital admissions, similar to data from South Africa, which demonstrated a decoupling of death and hospitalization rates from the rate of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the post-Omicron period compared to the previous period“. This means that Omicron it could cause a less severe disease than other variants, as well as pre-existing immunity to Covid through vaccination or as a result of healing could reduce the severity of Covid. In fact, this is yet another study that raises questions regarding the advisability of continuing with the vaccination with sera that were made on the original strain, that of Wuhan, while the need for updated vaccines, which could reduce transmission, thus stopping infections.

