Covid: Omicron and heart, ‘those who are positive risk a heart attack’; an American study reveals who is most at risk

Those who are positive risk heart attacksOmicron, according to several studies published in the specialized journal Nature, causes risks of cardiovascular problems for those who have been positive.

Researchers, as reported by Il Messaggero, are still hard at work trying to understand the frequency of problems. The research coordinated by Ziyad Al-Aly, epidemiologist of the Washington University di St. Louis, Missouri, thoroughly investigates the effects of Covid on the circulatory system after the acute phase of the virus. Comparing the medical records of over 150 thousand people recovered from Covid-19with their uninfected peers and a pre-pandemic control groupit was found that those who contracted the disease faced greater risks for 20 cardiovascular conditions in the year following the infection. According to Al-Alythe results suggest that Covid-19 could permanently alter the health of some people. Despite this, the source pointed out that other research has shown lower rates of complications.

Another research conducted on data from the British health system showed that those who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 had about three times more likely than non-infected people to face severe cardiovascular problems. Also there ricercatrice Sarah Wulf Hanson of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington in Seattle, used data from the Al-Aly study, noting that in 2020, complications after the disease caused 12,000 strokes and 44,000 more heart attacks in the United States: numbers increased to 18,000 and 66,000 in 2021.