Home Health Omicron: because it infects more
Health

Omicron: because it infects more

by admin
Omicron: because it infects more

SORESINA – A technique developed in Italy allows us to understand why the Omicron variant is able to transmit itself more easily than the other variants. The same research, published in the journal Molecules, allows us to predict the effects of possible new variants of the virus on the immune defenses already developed and indicates that there are still many human antibodies capable of recognizing the Omicron variant.

The study is the result of the collaboration between the Institute of Food Sciences of the National Research Council (Isa-Cnr) of Avellino and the Department of Chemistry and Biology Zambelli of the University of Salerno and the researchers involved were coordinated, as well as by Angelo Facchiano (Cnr-Isa), from Anna Marabottiprofessor of the University of Salerno born and raised in Soresina.

Together, with extraordinary work in its development, used a bioinformatics technique to simulate how the virus’s molecular claw, the Spike protein, attaches to the Ace2 receptor found on human cells.

The bioinformatics procedure developed, in fact, can now be used to simulate the substitutions of amino acids present in new variants.

Over 150 molecular models of the link between the Spike protein of the SarsCoV2 virus and human cells were used in the research. In this way it has been «demonstrated that many antibodies already present in our organism can also recognize the Spike protein of the Omicron variant, although with some differences in the molecular interactions that can be formed – observes Facchiano -. By also studying the mechanism of interaction with the Ace2 receptor, we have highlighted some differences with respect to the Spike protein of the previous variants, offering a possible interpretation of Omicron’s greater ease of transmission ».

See also  These are the 3 winning combinations to reduce cholesterol and triglycerides at the table

According to the authors of the research, the results obtained could have important implications also in view of the appearance of new variants. The bioinformatics procedure developed, in fact, can now be used to simulate the substitutions of amino acids present in new variants and in a short time give a forecast of the effects in terms of ability to counteract a possible new variant of the virus.

You may also like

Continuing the story of the 1999 work, Appeal...

Damaged nails, the signs that could indicate health...

500 white coats are coming from Cuba

Monkeypox, can be asymptomatic – the Republic –...

Covid, Andreoni: “Quarantine reduction is not a great...

Illness then hospitalization: what happened to Renato Pozzetto

Nobody knows, but these foods strengthen the immune...

Goodbye physical exercise, after years of studies, the...

Windows 11’s next major update coming this fall...

Calabria, 500 doctors arriving from Cuba to fill...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy