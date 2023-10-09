ON 10 OCTOBER THE FERRARESE HEALTHCARE IN THE FIELD FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Like every year October 10th occurs there World Mental Health Day. The Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Ferrara join the initiative organizing various events aimed at both citizens and professionals in the sector. These initiatives are part of theOpen Day organized by the “Onda” Foundation (National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health). The aim of this anniversary, now in its tenth edition, is to raise awareness among the population of the importance of early diagnosis and promote access to treatment, helping to overcome prejudices, stigma and fears linked to mental illnesses.

Below are the activities planned throughout the Ferrara area on 10 October.



INFORMATION BANQUETS. From 8.30 to 12.30 information stands will be set up, organized by health professionals, who will distribute information material on mental health services, with awareness raising activities on pathological addictions, including gambling, internet addiction and the prevention of adolescent problems. The information points will be located at:

– Cona Hospital, via Aldo Moro n.8 (Entrance 1) – Ferrara;

– Cittadella San Rocco Community House, Corso Giovecca n. 203 (near the corridor in front of the CUP) – Ferrara;

– House of the Terre and Rivers Community of Copparo (near the atrium), via Roma n. 18;

– SS. Hospital Annunziata Cento (near the atrium), via Giovanni Vicini n. 2;

– Delta Hospital (near the atrium, via Valle Oppio n. 2 – Lagosanto (FE);

– Codigoro Territorial Psychiatric Service (near the lobby), via Rosario n.5.

THE CONFERENCE. From 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm at the Sala della Musica in via Boccaleone, 19 in Ferrara – the conference entitled “There is no health without mental health: the challenge of our time” will take place. After the greetings of the authorities and the introduction of Dr. Franca Emanuelli (Director of the Department of Integrated Assistance for Mental Health and Pathological Addictions), issues relating to these pathologies will be addressed.

This is a training event open to citizens and healthcare professionals with the aim of raising awareness among the population of the importance of early diagnosis of mental illnesses and access to treatment, with a focus on Gender Medicine. The aim of the event is to promote knowledge by helping to overcome prejudices, stigma and fears related to mental pathologies. There will be information stands – from 3.30pm to 7pm in the adjacent Cloister of San Paolo – organized by the local Social Promotion Associations, supporters of the day and partners of the Integrated Mental Health and Pathological Addictions Department of Ferrara in numerous projects promoting the social inclusion of people with psychophysical disabilities.

The two spaces, external and internal, will be connected in streaming.

At the end of the conference, the children with autism from the “Dalla Terra alla Luna” Association, supported by their parents in the “De Gustibus” Project, will offer coffee and sweets.

PHOTO EXHIBITION. A photographic exhibition was set up, thanks to the donation of the Controluce Association of Fiscaglia, at the Territorial Psychiatric Service of Codigoro (via Rosario, 5). The exhibition is open to the public from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

EXHIBITION OF PAINTINGS BY THE ARTIST ENRICO DIEGOLI. A personal exhibition of paintings, curated by the artist Enrico Diegoli, was prepared at the Cento Hospital (in via Giovanni Vicini 2, at the central reception, open to visitors from 9.30 to 12), in collaboration with the Psychiatric Service Territorial of Cento. An art expert – together with the artist – will accompany visitors by illustrating the works on display.

THE PROFESSIONALS ANSWER. Free access (from 9.00 to 12.00) to the territorial Child Neuropsychiatry Operational Units, to the DSA and DCA Departmental Centers and to the Primary Care Adolescent Center aimed at citizens and parents interested in learning about the services and learning more about developmental disorders, nutrition and nutrition.

Here are the locations you can access:

– Territorial offices of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry: Ferrara (Cittadella della Salute San Rocco), Copparo (Casa della Salute Terre e Fiumi), Cento (Via Cremonino, 10), Codigoro (Casa della Salute), Portomaggiore (at the UOMPIA Service in Viale De Amicis);

– DSA Center – Specific Learning Disorders of Ferrara, via Gandini n. 26;

– Center for adolescents with developmental problems aged 14 to 21, via Gandini n. 26;

– DCA Center – Eating Disorders of Ferrara, Cittadella San Rocco Community House – first floor staircase A.

