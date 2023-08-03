On a bike he collides with a car, thrown ten meters – Medicine

He collided with a car and was thrown about ten meters and was seriously injured. It happened late yesterday evening, around 10 pm, near the entrance to the motorway in Farra d’Isonzo (Gorizia) to a young man who was riding a bicycle.





The young man was rescued by medical nursing staff for the injuries sustained in an accident whose dynamics are being investigated by the carabinieri.





After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112 of the Fvg, the first level operators transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure. Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Cormons, a medical vehicle from Gradisca d’Isonzo and a rescue helicopter to the scene. The medical and nursing staff took charge of the young man who was transported by helicopter in serious condition to the Cattinara hospital.



