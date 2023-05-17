On a school trip – despite diabetes / So that children with type 1 diabetes can …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

It’s going on a class trip, but the classmate with diabetes isn’t allowed to come along. According to a nationwide online survey of around 1,200 parents every sixth to seventh child with type 1 diabetes. That should not be: “A class trip is a chance for the child to become more independent in dealing with diabetes”, says Kathleen Brockelmann, project manager at “KLAFA” of the German Diabetes Aid – People with Diabetes (DDH-M), in the pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber”.

School trip attendants check blood sugar

The Project “KLAFA” provides around 60 diabetes-experienced class trip companions and is unique with this offer in Germany. The so-called helper hearts of the project take on all the tasks that parents have to do in everyday life: They help, for example, with the calculation of the insulin dose for meals, with changing the pump catheter or glucose sensor, check the child’s sugar levels at night, especially after unusual activities, and intervene, if the blood sugar threatens to derail.

The accompanying teachers often do not want to and cannot do this. “If only because they have to look after up to 30 children all day long – and on a class trip it’s much more turbulent than everyday school life,” says Brockelmann, who herself is a mother of two sons with type 1 diabetes.

Funds or offices cover the costs

By the way: A child with type 1 diabetes is entitled to an accompanying person if this is required for the class trip. These can Health insurance or the provider of integration assistance finance. In addition to “KLAFA”, social organizations and foundations also provide support. Alternatively, the school or diabetes team may be able to name someone. If nobody can be found and no parent or relative can go with you, it is possible for independent children to travel alone. If the child wears a glucose sensor, parents can Monitor values ​​from home and get in touch if necessary.

