Lower Bergamo. A bricklayer driving a white van and a little girl being lured out of the gym. Difficult, even if only for a moment, not to think about the sad story of the little girl Yara Gambirasio.

The analogies with one of the most dramatic news stories are disturbing, but they end there. Tuesday morning (November 15) G.F.66 years old from the Lower Bergamo area, defended by the lawyer Mario Tacchinardi of the Cremona forum, was not seen in court a Bergamo, where he is called to defend himself against a heavy accusation: solicitation of minors. In the courtroom, on the other hand, there was a chosen police officer from Caravaggio: to the monocratic judge Laura Garufi he told of the phone call that arrived at the barracks on March 1, 2019, and how the investigations were born.

To warn the military that day, is the mother of Jenniferfriend of the little girl Maria, just 12 years old (both names are fictitious). According to the woman’s story, it is more or less 4 pm when Maria walks alone, near the municipal gymnasium of her village, in the Treviglio hinterland. A few moments later she is joined by a man at the wheel of a white van. He makes her advances before her, then unsuccessfully invites her to come aboard. The initial approach escapes the eye of the cameras, which only film the moment in which the van seems to be following the girl, who is headed to her friend’s house for school research.

The cameras, equipped with an advanced license plate reading system, immediately detect that of the van: a Fiat Fiorino made out to a construction company in the Bassa. Cross-referencing the data contained in the INPS and Bergamo motorization databases, the carabinieri extrapolate the names of the employees and come across the 66-year-old’s license, whose photo is very reminiscent of the subject filmed in the videos.

Meanwhile Maria – listened to in a protected hearing and flanked by a psychologist – provides a description of the alleged solicitor, compatible with the man around whom the carabinieri have closed the circle. The twelve-year-old, at that juncture, had seemed “quite serene, despite the fact” that she had been asked to account for her, she explains the chosen appointment in the courtroom. And yet, on March 1, 2019, her little girl calls some of her friends together and asks them to join her in the park, away from the road, as if to form a group to protect themselves from a threat. Including Jennifer, who just arrived home tells everything to her mother. The phone call to the police is the natural consequence.

The defense rejects the accusations: the defendant will speak before the judge on December 20th.