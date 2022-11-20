Check your health it’s important: playing sports, eating healthy and sleeping are just some of the activities you can do periodically to make sure you feel good about yourself.

But if a person wants to monitor their health more frequently, how can they do it? Assuming that no one has the time to go to their doctor every day to have their blood pressure measured, today it is possible to count on technology to keep an eye on some basic parameters, such as heartbeat and the blood pressure. To do this, the smartwatchwhich are increasingly modern and useful in everyday life.

Smartwatches to monitor your health: a guide

The smartwatch they have gradually begun to replace traditional watches on people’s wrists, as they offer more functions, monitor activities and even allow you to communicate with your smartphone via bluetooth connection. Furthermore, its diffusion was favored by the price: many of the latest generation smartwatches have a cost less than 300 eurosa very low price when compared to certain traditional watches.

Discover all the offers available on eBay’s Black Friday

With which smartwatches can I check my health?

Not all smartwatch they are able to provide us with clear indications on ours health state. Initially, a few years ago, some smartwatches, including those Xiaomi, were barely able to sense and display the wearer’s heartbeat. Today, the situation is quite different: in the light of the users’ approval of this function, Xiaomi (but not only) has continued to work on these functions, making these devices much more technological and above all precise.

The most popular smartwatches are definitely those Apple, but they also have a decidedly higher cost than the average; those Xiaomi, characterized by their thinness almost as if they were bracelets; and those Samsung, which are very reminiscent of traditional, but digital watches. With the latest versions of smartwatches from these brands, really high levels of technology have been reached, making control of numerous parameters available, let’s see which ones.

What parameters can I check with the smartwatch

There are many parameters that can be controlled with your smartwatch: the heartbeat, which is monitored through green LEDs combined with photodiodes to establish the amount of blood in the pulse; there blood pressureand electrocardiogram (ECG) is infine the hours of sleep sleep.

How to check health parameters with the smartwatch

Checking your health parameters using the smartwatch is simple, just wear it and follow the instructions, but let’s see in more detail.

Measure the heart rate: this is undoubtedly the most widespread function, now present in every smartwatch. To measure your heart rate properly, you need to make sure your watch is fits well on the wrist. It is also important to sit at a table and rest the wrist on which the watch is worn on a flat surface. Once this is done, simply select the function and wait a few seconds to get the result of your own beats per minute (BPM).

Measure blood pressure: to check this parameter it is necessary to have the latest generation smartwatches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. If you own this smartwatch, then you need to download the app Samsung Health Monitor, available for Android. The first thing to do is open the app and select «blood pressure” and subsequently “calibrate clock». The first three measurements must be taken by wearing a pressure gauge on the arm opposite the watch. Once the result of the meter has been obtained, it is necessary to enter the result obtained in the Samsung app, which will be used to calibrate the watch. After the first three measurements it is sufficient to use the watch to get an optimal result. To continue to have a precise result it is recommended to repeat this procedure every 4 weeks.

Carrying out an electrocardiogram: first of all it is essential to make sure that the clock is fits well on the wrist. We recommend that you perform this procedure while sitting in a chair with your wrist and watch resting on a flat surface. At this point you have to look for the function on your smartwatch ECG and press «start», holding down one of the physical buttons of the watch for a few seconds and wait for the result. It is important to remember that some watches need their own app to record the ECG result; for example Samsung smartwatches require the use of Samsung Health Monitor.

Sleep measurement: With the smartwatch you can monitor your hours of sleep where you slept and the movements you made, thanks to the accelerometer. Through the relevant app it is possible in the morning to check the data relating to one’s sleep, to understand whether, for example, one should sleep more or not.

Checking health with the smartwatch: is the data reliable?

Now that you know the method to check it state of your health through the smartwatch, many people will wonder whether the data collected is reliable or not. Basically yes, because before being put on the market, these smartwatches and the results they produce have been tested for a long time to be reliable. What certainly shouldn’t be forgotten is that a test done with a smartwatch in no way replaces a measurement done with a monitor professional toolswhich should always be preferred when more accurate checks have to be made.

Which smartwatch to buy to check your health

Today is a lucky time for those who have decided to buy one smartwatch to monitor some parameters of one’s health: eBay has launched i Cyber edays. The campaign started today, November 18, and will run until December 4. Thanks to it you can access numerous electronic items with discounts up to 70%.

For the occasion, the editorial staff of Money.it has selected 5 smartwatches with excellent prices and performance that may interest you. If you want to have a wider offer, you can click on button below and check out all the smartwatches available on eBay for Cyber ​​edays, discounted until 70%.

Discover all the offers available on eBay’s Black Friday