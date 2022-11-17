from Fabrizio Roncone

The deputy from Bari: I got vaccinated, don’t accuse me of being No vax. Mine was a rhetorical device, in any case: who knows how many dead there would have been without vaccines?

All right: let’s look for the cell phone of this Undersecretary of Health, the Bari pharmacist Marcello Gemmato of the Brothers of Italy – “Always been on the right”, he proudly told the Newspaper — pure Atreju generation, 49 years old, a certain situationist talent that we will later discover better and that — a

they know everything — it can reserve sensational surprises.

Meanwhile: mid-morning, with the web flooded by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s statements bounced from Bali, G20, where she said, without delay: “Covid overcome thanks to vaccines“. But on the sites Meloni’s title is below, and he, Gemmato, above: our undersecretary – as she explained on Rai2 to ReStart, the transmission conducted by Annalisa Bruchi — in fact, does not want to “fall into the trap of taking sides for or against vaccines“; unequivocal television images: Gemmato with the air of one full of brutal certainties, potential big character of this government.

Call him. Talk to us again. Understanding what he knows about vaccines that escapes the entire world scientific community. And by the way: has he already resigned? Did he hear the premier?

(But now let’s see if this mobile number is good: three rings, and a voice that answers)

.



Good morning, undersecretary.

«No: I’m Ettore, a collaborator».

I’d like to speak to the undersecretary.

‘About any subject?’

Courage, Hector.

«The undersecretary left me the telephone: he had to go down to the minister’s, there is a much more important matter than the one you are referring to. By the way: have you seen the show? What opinion do you have? No, because I think that…”

Hector, please.

“Okay, okay… I’ll relay your call.”

(Half an hour later, from another mobile number).





“I’m Hector. I have good news: the undersecretary will call you shortly.’



(Ten minutes: and here is Gemmato. Extremely courteous manners, never predictable when speaking with a member of any executive)



.



I read his statement of clarification: he repented.

«No, look: on TV, either I expressed myself badly, or they misunderstood me. I was just trying to underline the total ineffectiveness of the previous governments’ actions during the pandemic…”.

He said, speaking of the fight against Covid: “I don’t see these great results achieved”. Aldo Cazzullo, who was in the studio, replied that, without vaccines, perhaps it would have been worse. Her reply, verbatim, was: “You say this, we don’t have the burden of proof in reverse.”

«Eh… It was a rhetorical device. I wanted to anchor the discussion to the purely ideological behavior of previous governments during the emergency caused by the Coronavirus. And then, in any case, excuse me: do you know how many would have died without vaccines?

The scientific community of the planet is certain that there would have been many, many more.

“Perfect. But I didn’t want to talk about that on that TV show.”

I swear, I don’t follow her.

«Listen: I understand and I admit that I was not happy in my expression».

He also added: “I do not fall into the trap of taking sides for or against vaccines“.

“But I’m vaccinated! First Johnson & Johnson and then Pfizer: let’s not joke, don’t accuse me of being No vax ».

Spoke from No vax.

“And to derive what advantage from it?”

To attract consensus, perhaps.

«Hmm. Do you think that the results obtained by Paragone in the last elections suggest similar strategies? However: if you want to crucify me, go ahead».

Have you heard from Giorgia Meloni?

“No. I think it’s in Bali.’

He’s sure he’s in Bali. And there he said the exact opposite of what she claims.

“Precisely”.

And nothing: I struggle to follow her. Are you planning to resign?

«Only if Giorgia asks me».

(Here his voice cracked a lot). See also the virus isolated from the Sacco in Milan

After all, he does not wish the worst enemy a clarification with Meloni who, after speaking with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and a bilateral meeting with the president of Turkey, Erdogan, and then everything else that we can only assume , at some point he has to get on the phone to find out what’s on your mind. Enrico Mentana, on Facebook, has half an idea. And he writes it: “We cannot leave people in the Ministry of Health who tear it up like in front of a camparino at the bar”. From the archive of Courier they send interesting material: Gemmato approaches politics by family tradition; iron “Almirantian” father, his brother Nicola who later also becomes mayor of Terlizzi, and he, Marcello, who does all the classic process: Fuan and university action, complete with blitz in his underwear – exactly: in his underwear – in front of the University of Bari, to report a Strip the waste on the telephone expenses of the barons.

Betting on FdI, when it is still a 4% party. Saying: «Giorgia is coherent, human, prepared, charismatic, a true leader: she is good, very good, even before being a woman» (like the accountant Ugo Fantozzi with the countess Serbelloni Mazzanti Vien dal Mare).

Will it be enough to get forgiveness?