on July 17, an initiative in the center of Milan – breaking latest news

Centrale District the district animated by large hotels, shops and activities in the Central Station area of ​​the Lombard capital, involves its employees and launches an appeal together with Avis (and offers breakfast)

On Monday 17 July, from 8.00 to 12.30, in front of The Westin Palace Milan Hotel (Piazza della Repubblica, 20), an Avis Milano blood bank will be available to citizens wishing to donate blood. The initiative of the Centrale District, the district animated by large hotels, shops and activities in the Central Station area, which have activated their network of employees for a day of solidarity also open to citizens. To donate, you need to consult the information on the AVIS website www.avismi.it

and register according to the procedures indicated on the Centrale District FB page facebook.com/centraledistrict (a mandatory email to [email protected] specifying name, surname, place and date of birth, tax code, direct telephone contact and preferred time).

Another step forward in building an identity and a perception of the Central Station district that is different from the stereotype comments Maurizio Naro, president of the Centrale District. Appeals from medical and healthcare personnel on the lack of blood are unfortunately very frequent, especially in the summer – explains Camilla Doni, owner of the Best Western Hotel Madison, on the operating board of the Central District – In addition to the donation objectives that we are committed to achieving, the of the initiative to bring health and solidarity “at home”, facilitating and normalizing a simple gesture that still many people do not know or do not consider within reach. We are happy to be able to guarantee a space reserved for this initiative and at the same time give visibility to the AVIS blood bank to guests and Milanese – comments Alessandra Pagano, General Manager of The Westin Palace Milan – We have carried out an internal communication campaign that is giving great satisfactions, we trust in an equally strong response from the citizens

Donors will be able to benefit from a generous breakfast offered by The Westin Palace Milan Hotel.

