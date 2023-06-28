Home » on July 17, an initiative in the center of Milan – breaking latest news
Health

on July 17, an initiative in the center of Milan – breaking latest news

by admin
on July 17, an initiative in the center of Milan – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

Centrale District the district animated by large hotels, shops and activities in the Central Station area of ​​the Lombard capital, involves its employees and launches an appeal together with Avis (and offers breakfast)

On Monday 17 July, from 8.00 to 12.30, in front of The Westin Palace Milan Hotel (Piazza della Repubblica, 20), an Avis Milano blood bank will be available to citizens wishing to donate blood. The initiative of the Centrale District, the district animated by large hotels, shops and activities in the Central Station area, which have activated their network of employees for a day of solidarity also open to citizens. To donate, you need to consult the information on the AVIS website www.avismi.it
and register according to the procedures indicated on the Centrale District FB page facebook.com/centraledistrict (a mandatory email to [email protected] specifying name, surname, place and date of birth, tax code, direct telephone contact and preferred time).

Another step forward in building an identity and a perception of the Central Station district that is different from the stereotype comments Maurizio Naro, president of the Centrale District. Appeals from medical and healthcare personnel on the lack of blood are unfortunately very frequent, especially in the summer – explains Camilla Doni, owner of the Best Western Hotel Madison, on the operating board of the Central District – In addition to the donation objectives that we are committed to achieving, the of the initiative to bring health and solidarity “at home”, facilitating and normalizing a simple gesture that still many people do not know or do not consider within reach. We are happy to be able to guarantee a space reserved for this initiative and at the same time give visibility to the AVIS blood bank to guests and Milanese – comments Alessandra Pagano, General Manager of The Westin Palace Milan – We have carried out an internal communication campaign that is giving great satisfactions, we trust in an equally strong response from the citizens
Donors will be able to benefit from a generous breakfast offered by The Westin Palace Milan Hotel.

*

June 28, 2023 (change June 28, 2023 | 14:13)

See also  Potato Lasagna with Minced Meat and Vegetables | > - Guide - Cooking

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Babies are not self-centered beings

Shortage of general practitioners, each medical guard will...

haywire traffic, queues of up to 16 kilometres

Pigment spots, wrinkles and light crusts from too...

Multiple sclerosis, discovery of the indicator of the...

Preventable deaths? Statements by the Government Commission on...

Every emergency doctor will be able to become...

The KZV Land Brandenburg promotes start-ups and practice...

Conmed Italia Srl with sole shareholder/Ministry of Health

Taking medication correctly: 9 tips for sharing, swallowing,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy