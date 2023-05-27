“on LGBT+ rights she is a strict mother”. Controversy over the singer’s words

Words in favor of Giorgia Meloni also come from Arisa. The singer, guest of The Confessionthe TV program hosted by peter gomezhas once again declared its sympathy for the Prime Ministerattracting several criticisms. Controversial, above all, the discourse on the rights of LGBT+ community.









What Arisa said

Arisa’s speech on May 27 at La Confessione, the TV program hosted by Peter Gomez and broadcast on Il Nove, is already causing discussion.

The singer, twice winner of Sanremo, had already spent herself in the past on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I once gave a speech saying that I liked Signora Meloni. All my friends had me not recommended to do so, stating that I would be labeled as a fascist” he said on the broadcast.

A tweet on Arisa's words on the broadcast La Confessione









However, Arisa does not hide his support for the premier: “I like Giorgia Meloni because she has a lot of cazzimma. This thing is going to go against me.”

The words about Giorgia Meloni

The major criticisms, however, have attracted the discourse on the LGBT+ community.





The conductor underlined, at one point, the distance between Meloni’s position on community rights e that of Arissawhich in 2022 was godmother of Pride and who will also take part in the celebrations this year.









Arisa admits that those of Meloni “there are no open positions” but he justifies it by saying that “I think she acts like a very strict and scared mom“.

“A mother who is not only the mother of a child, but has 4 so what it seems that she does things that are good for all 4 children, perhaps penalizing one“, said the singer, to motivate the premier’s policies on rights.





“In my opinion it takes time and on our part a change of attitude, not always in struggle but in dialogue” he added.









Statements on the LGBT+ community

The justification of the premier’s policies was also followed by a criticism of the attitude of the LGBT+ community, which was seen by many as superficial and steeped in stereotypes.

“I would like to try to broaden media representation a bit with respect to the LGBTQI+ community, which it is not made up only of caricatures or blatant scenes, but of very normal people” declared the singer.





“I think that we need to stop scaring, but to prove that we are wow people. People who take a certain route and who choose freely and makes such a difficult choice develops a greater sensitivity” he concluded.















