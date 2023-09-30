ON NATIONAL HEAD TRAUMA DAY THE RESUSCITATION AND REHABILITATION DEPARTMENTS OF THE CONA HOSPITAL TO SUPPORT THE PATIENTS

Il September 30th if you celebrate the National day dedicated to head trauma, an important initiative created to raise awareness of the problems and needs of people who have suffered serious trauma and their families. This type of head trauma represents an event that can cause serious brain damage up to a state of coma and can be the result of a road accident, a fall, an accident at work, etc.

THE RESUSCITATION OF THE CONA HOSPITAL. “Cranio-Encephalic Trauma – evidence the doctor Milo Vason, Acting Director of the Hospital Anesthesia and Resuscitation Unit – represents an important challenge for a resuscitation department”. It can occur isolated (i.e. without the particular involvement of other organs and systems), or together with other serious systemic injuries and fractures, which can compromise the survival of the traumatized patient. If other organs are involved, the clinical picture becomes systemic and the patient, admitted to intensive care, is considered the victim of a “polytrauma”.

“Specifically, head trauma – continues the doctor. Vason – isolated or not, it is strongly linked to the amount of kinetic energy impacting the skull which, due to its bony characteristics, is to be considered as a non-extensible container, essentially aimed at protecting the structures of the brain. Depending on the severity of the impact and its dynamics, brain injuries can occur which have two possibilities of evolution: the direct (absolute) damage and the so-called secondary damage, which occurs after the impact, showing signs of itself in the hours following the traumatic event. In all cases of head trauma, possible secondary damage must be reduced; first of all the extent of the damage must be recognized and assessed on site and then the traumatized people must be sent to Qualified hospitals for the management of these patients. In this regard, the Regional Centers defined as “Trauma Centers”, in which all traumas assessed as “major” are addressed through the 118 Operations Centre, which plays a coordination role with the Hospital Emergency Network of HUB Centres. In fact, the passage of polytraumatized patients to the Spoke Centers could prove useless and wasteful, as they lack the structural elements to reduce to a minimum the time between the patient’s stabilization on site and their hospital centralization (in fact, we speak of the Golden Hour of Head trauma). The HUB Centers – equipped with Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Orthopaedics-Traumatology – play an important role in the management of polytrauma, from stabilization to any surgical interventions, to taking charge in the intensive care unit. Their role, coordinated by the Regional Emergency Network, is to support the Trauma Centers and is activated on the basis of specific indicators”.

Approximately 50 polytraumatized patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Cona Hospital in the last year. Of these, one in five had a major head injury which, if combined with concomitant lesions of the facial mass, raises the percentage to approximately 25% of overall cases of trauma. For this reason, the support of Neuroradiology is necessary, as well as, in acute cases, Neurosurgery and Neurology. Once the patient has been stabilised, collaboration with the UGC Department (Severe Brain Injury Unit) becomes fundamental, which has a fundamental role in the management and rehabilitation of all those patients who survive the effects of the secondary damage of Head Trauma, a pathology still today burdened by high mortality.

For some years, hospital intensive care has also been able to count on the support of the “Francesca e Mattia” Association (as well as on various private donations), to implement the purchase of fundamental tools for the management of these patients, including a Doppler ultrasound machine. Trans-cranial and lower limb compression systems aimed at preventing peripheral venous thrombosis.

REHABILITATION AND THE SEVERE CONA BRAIN INJURY DEPARTMENT. After re-emerging from a coma, in patients with more severe brain damage, the recovery of consciousness may be absent or only partial, with pictures of a vegetative state or minimal consciousness, which may even persist over time. Other patients may recover consciousness, but present multiple problems: cognitive functions (attention, memory, language, etc.), behavior, movement, ability to eat, control of the sphincters, visual abilities and sensitivity. , with subsequent varying degrees of dependence in carrying out activities of daily living.

Due to the complexity of the conditions that may arise, patients require, after admission to intensive care, specific rehabilitation-type treatment paths which take place within highly specialized intensive rehabilitation departments and where an individualized rehabilitation project is implemented. All this to promote the recovery of consciousness, cognitive, motor and other altered functions, with a view to achieving the highest possible degree of autonomy and returning the patient to their living environment.

The Severe Brain Injury Unit (UGC) of the Ferrara Hospital (directed by Dr. Susanna Lavezzi – is able to guarantee the entire treatment path for the people welcomed, starting from the acute phase up to the outcome phase; since 2005 it has represented the regional reference hub center of the GRACER network (Severe Brain Injuries Emilia Romagna) for the rehabilitation of Severe Acquired Brain Injuries. The treatment path for these people is often very long, even lasting several months, during which rehabilitation treatment programs are activated by a team of professionals such as the physiatrist, the physiotherapist, the speech therapist, the nurse, the OSS and the psychologist, and in which particular attention is given to taking care of the family/caregiver from the early stages of hospitalization.

The rehabilitation treatments also make use of the contribution of specialist corporate rehabilitation structures such as the Movement Analysis Module and the Rehabilitation Neuropsychology Module; using, in addition to conventional rehabilitation treatment, also advanced technologies such as robotics and remote rehabilitation (Telerehabilitation). At the UGC for many years, in addition to specific medical rehabilitation interventions, social rehabilitation activities have been initiated and activated already during hospitalization, with reintegration paths at all levels, family, social, scholastic and work, in strong integration with territorial bodies and institutions (Don Calabria Institute, the Provincial Education Office through the “School in Hospital”, the Paralympic Committee-CIP, the Frescobaldi Conservatory, the Home-Work Association). All activities are carried out with a view to promoting the participatory dimension and the achievement of full well-being in the person’s health project and therefore carried out both during hospitalization and in close collaboration with the territory. The rehabilitation process includes, in addition to hospitalization, lower intensity treatments provided on a DH or outpatient basis. Every year over 30 people with head trauma outcomes are welcomed into the UGC from the company’s intensive care departments, but also from the Emilia – Romagna region or from outside the region. With a view to raising awareness of the issue of head trauma and its consequences, in a prevention logic, specific “Save Your Life” projects have been activated over time in collaboration with provincial schools.

“I consider this day – comments the Dr. Lavezzi – is an important and more necessary opportunity to raise awareness of the needs of these people and their families in the entire community and as a stimulus to continue working to guarantee high quality care in all contexts, with full hospital-territory integration”.

“I also think it is equally important to raise people’s awareness of changes in cognitive abilities and behavior – continues the Dr. Antonella Bergonzoni, Acting Director of the Sant’Anna Rehabilitation Medicine Unit and Head of the Rehabilitation Neuropsychology Module – which can frequently represent the results of a head injury; sequelae which appear to be among the major factors that influence the recovery of the patient’s autonomy and his family and social reintegration”.

In the photo, from left: Antonella Bergonzoni, Milo Vason, Susanna Lavezzi

