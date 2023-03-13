They find them at home, in the parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinet. But there are also those who buy them on the street from drug dealers who sell hashish and marijuana together Rivotril and Xanax. on theabuse of psychotropic drugs taken without a prescription also affects social media: live Twitch shows where influencers discuss the effects of pills with very young users and which ones are the best or which ones to try. A “fashion” that risks becoming lethal, as in the case of Monza, and involves more and more young people. And experts are sounding the alarm.

The study of the Cnr 10.8% of 15-19 year olds took psychiatric drugs without a prescription last year. A research by the National Research Council (Cnr) and by Espad, a transnational study project on the behavior of the use of psychotropic substances in schools, tells the story. According to the analysis, it would be just under 300,000 high school students. The research, which also ended up in the annual report of the Central Directorate for Anti-Drug Services, speaks of a doubling compared to the 2019 figure (6.6%). And the same increase concerns students who report a “frequent” use of non-prescription psychoactive drugs which rose from 1.1% in 2019 to 1.9% last year. “Psychiatric drugs without a prescription have always been the category of psychoactive substances most used by very young people after alcohol and cannabis”, explains Sabrina Molinaro, Cnr-Ifc researcher. 16% of young people say they know how to easily get psychiatric drugs without a prescription. Even because most young people find them at home. And the use of benzodiazepines and the like is more frequent in girls. Above all to «lose weight», «improve attention» and «mood». See also If you go to sleep at this time you are at risk of heart disease

The juvenile prosecutor’s office Cyrus Cascone, president of the prosecutor’s office for minors, confirms the alarm. A few months ago, several foreign kids arrested for petty crimes had pills of Rivotril, a benzodiazepine based, in their pockets. Extreme cases because they concern unaccompanied minors living on the street. Like that of Bilal, the 13-year-old robber who gravitated around the Central and was found to be addicted to psychotropic drugs: “I buy them here from a Tunisian”, he said. The same medicine had been taken by Abrahman Rhasi, the 23-year-old who a week ago stabbed six people at the Central Station: “I took 5 pills from a Tunisian for 2 euros each”.

The doctor High attention also in the Milanese emergency rooms. Andrea Assanellimedical director of the garrison of the St. Raphaeltells: “Every month we see two/three cases of alcohol and psychopharmaceutical abuse or even suicide attempts among the very young». Episodes that “bring to light the psychological discomfort of boys, of both sexes. On these occasions, families become aware of the problem. The most serious situations are taken care of by the psychiatric services”. On the other hand, hospitalizations for hangovers after the excesses of a party are less frequent. Adolescents mainly get benzodiazepines and hypnotics. And one pill after another they risk becoming addicted. Or losing your life, as happened in Monza.

Alcohol and drugs “We had a case of a 13-year-old boy who attempted to synthesize codeine from an earache drug,” he says. Simone Feder, expert on addictions at the Casa del Giovane in Pavia. “Alcohol abuse is on the rise especially among girls. Psychiatric drugs are often mixed with alcohol and drugs. Over 60% of the young people we assist told us that they have already been treated by a specialist. The problem is the speed of the transition: in a short time kids switch from video games to substance use. And families often don’t realize it. See also Pluto full of psychedelic colors | TechNews Technology News

For Feder, “the models” weigh in, followed by these guys: “Influencers who talk about psychotropic drugs on social networks». This is associated with the increase in eating disorders and perception of one’s own body, especially among girls. “Today there are many more multi-dependent 16-17-year-olds than in the 1980s. Fortunately, where families don’t arrive, it is schoolmates or friends who report cases to us”.

