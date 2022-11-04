from Online Editorial

Graduated with 110 cum laude and honorable mention in Medicine, she was targeted with criticism. The university: you graduated in the first semester of the sixth year, an option that every San Raffaele student has the right to ask

The story of Carlotta Rossignoli, a 23-year-old doctor-model-influencer from Verona, has filled up with criticism on social media and has been defined as a toxic narrative. Graduated with 110 cum laude and honorable mention in Medicine at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, 100 cum laude at the classical high school diploma with applause from the examiners for the course closed one year in advance, Carlotta Rossignoli (father bank employee, housewife mother), is celebrated as a child prodigy.

In an interview with Corriere, one of the youngest medical graduates in Italy, already awarded in 2017 by President Mattarella as standard bearer of work, she explained the secret of her success as follows: I am determined and I organize myself: I have a table of march that I respect without distractions and a wonderful family that supports me in everything. I am an only child and mom and dad have dedicated themselves a lot to me. It also helps me to sleep little, for me sleep is lost time, and a good memory. Then there is a third secret: I have a great desire to do. When I was in session, under examination, I studied from 6 in the morning until two in the morning.

In a few days, his Instagram profile went from 16,000 followers to nearly 30,000. Just take a look at the comments under her most recent posts (where she uploaded screenshots of newspapers about her) and you will come across reactions like these: Doctor and doesn’t know that one of the main causes of heart attack is lack of sleep; But the internship when and how was it done? Here there is really to be careful about who happens to you in the hospital; How do you finish 6 years in 5 when specifically the regulation says that you cannot pass to the next year (and therefore take the exams of the following year) without having completed the lessons and internships of the previous year ?; Such an unrealistic and toxic narrative has not been seen for some time, congratulations doctor !. See also "Street V" 5on5 tournament Pentagon Cup held! Japan-Hong Kong-Taiwanese powerhouses play online-funglr Games

Meanwhile, the university’s response arrives: The Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (UniSR) has learned from some press that a student enrolled in her Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery would have obtained the Master’s Degree in question, taking advantage of a shortened procedure and therefore in advance with respect to the time required by law. The Vita-Salute San Raffaele University is keen to point out that this representation of the story does not correspond to the truth. The student, to whom the published articles refer, in fact obtained the Master’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery during the first semester of the sixth year, instead of at the end of the same, an option that every UniSR student has the right to request. , upon obtaining all the required training credits and having completed the compulsory internships in advance.

On 29 March 2022, UniSR also requested an additional clarification from the Ministry of University and Research regarding the possibility of conferring the Master’s Degree in the first semester of the sixth year. In the clarification issued by the Directorate General of higher education systems and the right to study of the MUR, on 25 July 2022, we read: “… it is believed that the single-cycle degree in Medicine and Surgery qualifies for the profession of doctor a surgeon, exceptionally, can be obtained early in the first semester of the sixth year (in particular, after the first month of the first semester of the sixth year), exclusively where the student has achieved all the required educational credits and has completed compulsory internships, subject to compliance with the minimum number of hours of theoretical and practical teaching required by European legislation. The early achievement of the qualifying qualification to practice as a surgeon must therefore necessarily presuppose the fulfillment of the aforementioned requirements “. Lastly, it should be noted that the representatives of the students of the degree course have already met the president of the degree course in question, professor Andrea Salonia and another meeting in the rectorate already scheduled. See also In Veneto there is a formula for success

When asked if social activity isn’t stealing her precious study time, she replies that I enjoy it a lot but these are things I do on the fly, I publish photos and videos as they come, without care. My mom or cousin and the friends I hang out with make them. Sometimes they tell me look that you are disheveled here, you can see the rimmel there, I give up, being a blogger is not my job.

Carlotta Rossignoli’s scholastic and academic career thus ends up under the lens of social media and is dissected centimeter by centimeter. In a long article in Tomorrow, entitled The misunderstanding between merit and privilege behind the celebration of the record student, doctor, model and influencer, Selvaggia Lucarelli writes: The point is that this celebration of the miracle Carlotta Rossignoli does not take into account the starting condition of this brilliant student, that is the enormous quantity of instruments she has disposed and disposed of. Which are not the tools of any student eager to graduate in record time.

This is how Carlotta Rossignoli’s story becomes a toxic narrative: There are graduate girls and boys like you who come from humble families and who worked their asses off studying and working at night, but nobody talks about those, right? comments.

Then there are those who say that his exams have always been held behind closed doors and that no one has ever witnessed one of his tests; some colleague would have even complained to the secretariat and the rector to contest his academic results. See also “Parco della Salute adrift”: doctors sound the alarm - La Stampa