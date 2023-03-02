Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Nicole Murgia is the last eliminated from the Gf Vip. On Monday February 27, the public decreed her as a contestant that she had to leave the house. Of her The of her …

Nicole Murgia is the last eliminated from the Gf Vip. On Monday February 27, the public decreed her as a contestant that she had to leave the house. However, her exit was one of the most stormy. Just before revealing who was eliminated among the vipponi in the nomination, Alfonso Signorini wanted to open a rather insidious topic that featured the Donnalisis and the Murgia as protagonists. He “cried” to the scandal when the images of Edoardo Donnamaria who touched Nicole’s breasts were shown, with the former Vippona who for viewers is the third in comfort among the Donnalisis. The audience in the studio, packed with fans of the couple Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria, the 30-year-old lashed out at her, it even seems that Donnalisi fans even gave her the zo *** a in the parking lot of the studios.

Gf Vip, the Donnalisis against Nicole Murgia

Accusations that continued once Murgia returned home. On social media, the actress was bombarded with criticism. Chiofalo’s ex in the house is obviously putting the load of 90 on it, continuing between tears and rallies to throw mud on the Murgia. Yet during Monday’s live broadcast Fiordelisi herself had almost defended Nicole by saying that her fault was Edoardo’s and not hers. Now everything has changed. Speaking with Giaele, Antonella changed her story and defined Edoardo as an insecure boy who fell into Nicole’s temptations.

The reply

But Murgia is tired and so she replies via social media and all the accusations that are falling upon her these days, the haters even question her role as a mother.

«I read heavy comments. Insults on the mother I am, on the woman I am, people who wish for death. Then today I hear you Antonella talking about me as an executioner, as a woman with few values. Victim dear, last night it wasn’t my fault, now you shoot zero knowing I can’t answer you? There would be too many things to say about you, but as you teach me the truth comes out».

