On the death of Dr. Catherine Focke

July 11, 2016

The former Federal Minister for Youth, Family and Health, Dr. Katharina Focke passed away at the age of 93.

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe: “I deeply regret the death of my predecessor, Dr. Katharina Focke, and express my sincere condolences to her family. Katharina Focke recognized the importance of prevention in health policy early on and supported, for example, the keep fit movement. Her commitment to a healthy Lifestyle is still a role model for us today.”

dr Katharina Focke was Federal Minister for Youth, Family and Health from 1972 to 1976. Health promotion and the protection of non-smokers were important concerns for them. She herself gave up smoking when she took office in order to set a good example. The comprehensive reform of family law and the introduction of child benefits for the first child also took place during her term of office.

