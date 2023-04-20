On the death of K-pop star Moonbin at just 25: “Stress is a killer”

The glamor world wears mourning colors. The sudden death of 25-year-old boy band singer Moonbin has shocked fans of South Korea’s booming pop music scene. The Astro member “died unexpectedly” on Wednesday. This was announced by the label of the last five-strong K-Pop group, Fantagio, on Thursday. It did not comment on the cause of death. According to South Korean media, Moonbin became lifeless in his apartment in found in the capital Seoul.

“Astros Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky,” Fantagios said in a statement. The rest of Astro members, his fellow artists and the label’s employees mourned him in “great pain and shock”.

After their debut in 2016, the originally six-piece boy band enjoyed increasing popularity. Abroad, especially girl and boy bands are associated with K-Pop. Moonbin’s younger sister Moon Sua is a member of the girl group Billlie.

Police suspect the K-pop star committed suicide

The police are reportedly assuming suicide in Moonbin’s case. This would continue a tragic series. Kim Jong-Hyun, frontman of the boy band Shinee, took his own life in 2017 at the age of only 27. Then the sudden death of 25-year-old South Korean pop singer Sulli four years ago raised questions in her home country about the pressure to succeed that K-pop stars are under. Just a month earlier, the death of another well-known singer, Goo Hara (28), had also rocked the K-pop world. In both cases suicide was suspected. Bullying on the Internet is said to have preceded this. Also in 2019, actor and K-pop star Cha In Ha died.

The market is considered highly competitive. Stars chosen by agencies as teenagers typically have a rigorous training regimen. There is hard drill and competitive pressure. Those in the know regularly report how K-Pop demands perfection in looks, performance and discipline.

“Being in the media is just stressful”

FOCUS online spoke to the psychiatrist and psychotherapist Thomas Loew about the current death. Little is known about the circumstances. But one thing is certain: “Stress is a killer,” says Loew. “We should generate a living environment in which we are able to promote our own resilience, but also to reduce stress.” Not only pop stars, but also others die because of the pressure to perform that they are exposed to. It all depends on what psychological resources someone has.

An unsteady lifestyle like in the music industry is a tremendous burden. The examples Michael Jackson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse would have shown that. Except for the former, the stars belong to the so-called “Club 27”. They died when they were only 27 years old. The current case with Moonbin therefore does not surprise the experts.