On the death of K-pop star Moonbin at just 25: “Stress is a killer”

The glamor world wears mourning colors. The sudden death of 25-year-old boy band singer Moonbin has shocked fans of South Korea’s booming pop music scene. The Astro member “died unexpectedly” on Wednesday. This was announced by the label of the last five-strong K-Pop group, Fantagio, on Thursday. It did not comment on the cause of death. According to South Korean media, Moonbin became lifeless in his apartment in found in the capital Seoul.
“Astros Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky,” Fantagios said in a statement. The rest of Astro members, his fellow artists and the label’s employees mourned him in “great pain and shock”.
After their debut in 2016, the originally six-piece boy band enjoyed increasing popularity. Abroad, especially girl and boy bands are associated with K-Pop. Moonbin’s younger sister Moon Sua is a member of the girl group Billlie.
Police suspect the K-pop star committed suicide
The police are reportedly assuming suicide in Moonbin’s case. This would continue a tragic series. Kim Jong-Hyun, frontman of the boy band Shinee, took his own life in 2017 at the age of only 27. Then the sudden death of 25-year-old South Korean pop singer Sulli four years ago raised questions in her home country about the pressure to succeed that K-pop stars are under. Just a month earlier, the death of another well-known singer, Goo Hara (28), had also rocked the K-pop world. In both cases suicide was suspected. Bullying on the Internet is said to have preceded this. Also in 2019, actor and K-pop star Cha In Ha died.
The market is considered highly competitive. Stars chosen by agencies as teenagers typically have a rigorous training regimen. There is hard drill and competitive pressure. Those in the know regularly report how K-Pop demands perfection in looks, performance and discipline.
“Being in the media is just stressful”
FOCUS online spoke to the psychiatrist and psychotherapist Thomas Loew about the current death. Little is known about the circumstances. But one thing is certain: “Stress is a killer,” says Loew. “We should generate a living environment in which we are able to promote our own resilience, but also to reduce stress.” Not only pop stars, but also others die because of the pressure to perform that they are exposed to. It all depends on what psychological resources someone has.
An unsteady lifestyle like in the music industry is a tremendous burden. The examples Michael Jackson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse would have shown that. Except for the former, the stars belong to the so-called “Club 27”. They died when they were only 27 years old. The current case with Moonbin therefore does not surprise the experts.
“Living with jet lag, little sleep and being in the media is just stressful,” Loew continues. Social media is a “highly sensitive field”. It’s all about the likes here. In addition, the “K-Pop stars are physically extremely challenged”. “Dancing is pure competitive sport.”
We do not know to what extent drugs may play an additional role here. Basically, however, according to Loew, it is often underestimated how much weed, ecstasy or cocaine puts a strain on the body. “These people die early,” says the psychiatrist.
K-pop as part of South Korean culture
Blaming the K-pop scene alone for the toxic cocktail would be short-sighted. Sarah Keith is an expert on Korean pop culture. Some time ago she spoke with “Ze.tt‘ about suicides in K-pop. The entire Korean society must be considered for this.
The desire for recognition – combined with the willingness to take on an immense workload – is deeply rooted in the cultural mindset of Koreans.
Twelve to 20 hours of work are the order of the day in the so-called talent factories for future stars. The workload is enormous: dance training, interviews, performances, as well as constantly keeping the fans on social media engaged. Inevitably, this extreme stress has physical consequences. This in turn is part of the social media mechanics. Videos of K-pop stars collapsing on stage are circulating online.
K-pop expert Sarah Keith says such a work ethic is not unique to K-pop, but is deeply rooted in Korean tradition: “Korea is a highly competitive society, especially in the field of education. Many articles have discussed Korea’s ‘education fever’, characterized by long days for students who study for hours after school. This attitude is also evident in K-pop training.”
Mental health problems of K-Pop stars as taboo
In addition to all this, the topic of mental health is often still a taboo subject. This was confirmed by Dal Young Jin. The communications professor at Fraser University in Vancouver is co-author of K-Pop Idols: Popular Culture and the Emergence of the Korean Music Industry. On the death of Cha In Ha, Jin said the “Deutsche Welle‘ at the time that it was part of a broader pattern within the Korean entertainment industry, in which the K-pop scene was the most sophisticated.
Jin pointed out that while K-pop characters have different concerns, they all face the same socio-cultural challenges that lead to depression, a possible cause of suicide. Spicy link to the current death: Like Moonbin, Cha In Ha was also at the Fantagio agency.
Help with suicidal thoughts
Do you have suicidal thoughts or have you noticed them in a relative/acquaintance? If you notice in yourself or in your environment that someone could be suffering from a psychological emergency, you can also contact various counseling centers:
- The telephone counseling service offers help: anonymous advice is available around the clock on the free numbers 0800 / 111 0 111 and 0800 / 111 0 222.
- Advice is also available online http://www.telefonseelsorge.de.
- The internet platform “friends for life“ Provides help in the event of an impending suicide. Further information can also be found at the German Society for Suicide Prevention. You can find a list of counseling centers here: Suizidprophylaxe.de.
- Anyone who has lost someone through suicide can contact the AGUS association turn around. The association offers advice and information and organizes nationwide self-help groups.