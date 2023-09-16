Home » On the effectiveness of clinical treatments
Health

On the effectiveness of clinical treatments

by admin
Once upon a time, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published data on the effectiveness of clinical treatments[1] published. One of the last publications was with the introduction of gene injections against SARS-CoV-2, casually called “corona vaccinations”.

The article in the BMJ was visibly unimpressed by the alleged 95 percent effectiveness, which was ultimately based on a statistical trick. And it looked like this:

A 2013 paper addressed “adapting international evidence-based clinical practice guidelines.”[2] There is a link here to a BMJ publication, but it is no longer available. A search of the archive then revealed that BMJ has stopped publishing this data and replaced it with a new tool.

So far so good.

The present work then discusses results from 2007. Even then, the evidence-based reality of conventional medicine looked anything but rosy. This is how the effectiveness of clinical treatments can be graphically represented:

What is immediately apparent here is that the effectiveness of 50% of treatments is unknown. Or in other words: 50% of treatments and medication are based on faith and not on knowledge.

Only 11% of the 3,000 treatments were found to be beneficial.

15% (3 +5 +7) had no effect or were ineffective or were harmful to patients.

24% were “possibly” beneficial and effective. There was no certainty of benefit or effectiveness because there was not enough evidence for this.

Conclusion

89% of the effectiveness of conventional medicine is based on an illusion of effectiveness, which is effectively sold and promoted as “evidence-based medicine” without being evidence-based.

The next time someone mentions “evidence-based medicine,” remember that only 11% of medical interventions have sufficient evidence to be considered “useful.”

Sources:

This post was created on September 3rd, 2023.

