Easter sting for motorists with petrol once again breaking through the two euros per litre. Thanks to the recent cut in oil production decided by the OPEC+ producing countries, fuel prices remain high. The price of crude oil stands at over 80 euros per barrel after the upsurge following the news of the cut of over one million barrels per day since May.

A decision that is already translating into greater spending for travel during the Easter holidays as denounced by consumer associations: we will spend around 120 million euros more in Italy. The latest government surveys on about 18,000 plants are clear: lunleaded petrol served flies above 2 euros. Self-service fares better where it is at 1.872 euros per liter (+7 thousandths, companies 1.876, white pumps 1.863), while diesel is at 1.771 euros per liter (+2 thousandths, companies 1.776, white pumps 1.760).

Petrol and diesel: price increases on the motorway

The situation on the motorway, on the other hand, is more complex. The Codacons writes: “The prices of fuels are once again close to 2.5 euros per liter on the motorway, while on the smaller islands the price lists have already brought down the threshold of 2.1 euros/litre”. According to the latest data published on the Ministry’s website, petrol in served mode has already reached 2.499 euros per liter on the A21 Turin-Piacenza, the same price is recorded for diesel (again in served mode) on the A12 Genoa-Sestri. On the A1 Milan-Naples, petrol costs 2.449 euros/litre, 2.349 euros for diesel, while on the A13 Bologna-Padua motorway you spend 2.399 euros/litre for green, 2.456 euros/litre for diesel. On the A22 Brennero-Modena, a liter of petrol costs up to 2.439 euros, diesel 2.389 euros. Prices are also high on the A14 Bologna-Bari-Taranto (2.392 euros per liter for petrol in served mode, 2.449 euros for diesel) and on the A15 Parma-La Spezia (green 2.349 euros, diesel 2.449 euros).