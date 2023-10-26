ON THE OCCASION OF THE NATIONAL “ALOPECIA AREATA DAY” THE SANT’ANNA DERMATOLOGY ORGANIZES FREE INFORMATION MEETINGS

Il October 27 if you celebrate the fifth National Day “Alopecia Areata Day”.

The anniversary – organized by the association AIPAF (Italian Association of Alopecia Patients and Friends)in collaboration with SIDeMaST (Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases) – will be dedicated to the meeting between patients and dermatologists, to provide information support on possible medical or aesthetic solutions that can be adopted for the treatment of alopecia areata (AA).

Me too’Dermatology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by Prof. Monica Corazza (in the photo) – joins the initiative by organizing, on Friday 27 October, free information meetings at the Cona hospital. During the day, patients will be able to access the clinics to receive information regarding the pathology and its treatments. The interviews will take place from 9.00 to 12.00, in Room 3.35.08, located in 1B3, where dermatological doctors and AIPAF volunteers will be present. In the event that a diagnosis of alopecia areata is confirmed, patients will be taken care of in order to continue the appropriate diagnostic-therapeutic process.

THE PATHOLOGY. Alopecia areata (AA) is one pathology autoimmune characterized by loss of hair or body hair. It is a non-scarring and therefore potentially reversible form of alopecia, which seriously impacts patients’ quality of life. The lifetime risk of presenting AA in the general population is approximately 2%. This value increases in the presence of a family history of the pathology. The average age of onset of the disease appears to be between 25 and 36 years and the incidence appears to increase almost linearly with age. Early onset (between 5 and 10 years) is usually related to more severe forms.

Clinically the disease manifests itself with the appearance of one or more rounded and well-defined patches in which hair no longer grows, while the skin does not present significant alterations. AA most commonly occurs on the scalp and beard. The onset is usually rapid and can progress to cause complete loss of hair on the scalp, a condition called “alopecia areata totalis”. In rare cases there may be hair loss over the entire body surface, in a situation defined as “alopecia areata universalis”. AA is often associated with other autoimmune diseases (in 16% of cases), including lupus erythematosus, vitiligo and autoimmune thyroiditis.

In some cases, a spontaneous remission of the pathology is possible, especially in the less severe forms, while in other cases a therapeutic intervention is necessary. In fact, up to 34-50% of patients can recover spontaneously within a year, although in many cases relapses are possible even years later. 14-25% of patients progress to “alopecia totalis” or “alopecia universalis”, which have very low recovery rates.

As far as therapy is concerned, intralesional and topical corticosteroids are considered first-line treatment for most patients with patchy AA. Patients with extensive disease (scalp hair loss greater than 50%) may instead be treated with topical immunotherapy. Finally, systemic therapies are generally reserved for patients with severe alopecia areata.

In particular, new targeted drugs will soon be available for treatment.

THE AIPAF ASSOCIATION was born with the intention of provide support to people suffering from AA informing, raising awareness and sharing the problems of the disease. The aims of the Association are multiple: to promote the active participation of citizens, encourage social solidarity, improve the quality of life of people affected by this pathology and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth to the volunteers themselves.

