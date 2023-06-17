On the political rhetoric of Aiwanger – health check

You have to give Hubert Aiwanger one thing: he knows how to bring himself and his party into the conversation. All leading media report on his appearance at the demo against the traffic light government’s heating plans a week ago in Erding. Accepting criticism of his AfD-related rhetoric is not in his nature. So far he’s not quite at Trump’s level, who acts in such situations according to the motto “if someone gets upset about your breaking a taboo, do it properly, then the first act of the theater is already forgotten and after three rounds the excitement of getting used to it is over.” .”

But Aiwanger also maintains the forward defense. He says he stands by the sentence he adopted from Gauland, and indirectly, of course, by the message it conveyed. Then he acts as if the content of his sentence was completely irrelevant, as if the only argument was that Gauland also said something similar:

“Just because at some point an AfDler said something similar, that is by no means a taboo sentence for everyone else.”

And further:

“Tomorrow the AfD will call for people to go to the Oktoberfest in lederhosen, then no one will be allowed to go to the Oktoberfest in lederhosen – or what?”

This defensive strategy is not clumsy. On the one hand, it abstracts from the content of his Gauland loan, on the other hand, it draws energy from the notorious mantra of all taboo breakers: “You’ll still be allowed to say that”.

Here are a few alienations of Aiwanger’s lederhosen set, which may make the architecture of his comparison a little clearer:

“Tomorrow the AfD is calling for people to go to the Oktoberfest with a “foreigners out” imprint on their t-shirts, then no one will be allowed to go to the Oktoberfest with a “foreigners out” imprint on their t-shirts – or what? ”

Or:

“Tomorrow the AfD calls for demonstrations in lederhosen together with neo-Nazis in front of a home for asylum seekers, then no one should go in lederhosen with neo-Nazis in front of a home for asylum seekers – or what?”

Or:

“Tomorrow AfDler will say at 12 p.m. that it is 12 p.m., then no one will be allowed to say at 12 p.m. that it is 12 p.m. – or what?”

Or:

“Tomorrow someone from the SPD will say that I should resign, then no one else can say that – or what?”

Or how about this:

“Tomorrow the AfD will call for people to vote for the AfD, then no one will be allowed to vote for the AfD anymore – or what?”

There are certainly many more Aiwanger variations. I think it’s time for the bourgeois majority to stand up to the populism of the real elites. One can still say that.