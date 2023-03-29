The council of ministers definitively approved the new one on Tuesday Procurement codein addition to passing the decree bills and a bill banning the “production and marketing of synthetic food and feed.” While on the competition law (again the one for 2022) a feint was staged: the exam was only “started” and then stopped there due to coverage problems. The Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he deserted the final press conference, but the League released a note in which, in addition to baptizing “Salvini code” the new text with the rules for the award of public contracts celebrates its contents: “Fast construction sitesmore autonomy, less bureaucracy for mayors and companies, Italian and European companies and materials were awarded”. The bottom line is that, downstream of the parliamentary process, the government has everything ignored the demands ofanti-corruption authority and also those of the gods builders. President ANAC Joseph Busia in fact, he had clearly said that he did not share the possibility for the unqualified contracting authorities to entrust jobs up to 500 thousand euros: “It’s like allowing to driving in the city without a license where there is a 50 km limit,” he warned. In addition to rejecting sub-threshold direct assignments, “the suppression of checks on conflict of interest” and “the generalized use ofintegrated procurement without justifications“. All interventions punctually confirmed in the new text.

Ignore the Anac and the Ance – The Carroccio note obviously fails to explain the choice of pull straight although Busia has clarified that allowing small Municipalities to grant credit lines of up to half a million euros means that “i jobs and purchases get hurtyou spend much more than necessary e public money is wasted“. It matters little for the League, according to which time is saved in this way – “only for assignments without a tender can save from six months to a year” and give “more autonomy to local authorities”. Great Northern League satisfaction also for what is defined as “the so-called sub-threshold liberalization: up to 5.3 million there may be direct assignments“. It’s actually about the negotiated procedure without tender after consulting at least ten economic operators, already envisaged – for works below the European threshold – as from 2020. A procedure, however, indigestible for those directly involved, i.e. the building builders: the president of ANCE, Federica Brancaccio, in the hearing he explained that it allows “to a large proportion of contracts to no longer be subject to the rules of full publicity and competition“. And the Code that for the League was supposed to benefit Italian companies has also brought the barricades Cnawho expressed “astonishment at the absence of references to specificity of artisan consortia in the draft legislative decrees”.

The Code will enter into force on 1 April – therefore also the request to think about a postponement to correct the critical issues has been rejected – with the exception of the digitization of the procedures which will take effect from 1 January 2024. The icing on the cake, in the new Code there is it is also a law baptized “Italy first” which “sets award criteria for the percentage value of products originating in Italy or in EU countries”, reports MIT. “Among the evaluation criteria of the offer, the percentage value of the rewards is foreseen products originating in Italy or in EU countries compared to the total. A protection for Italian and European supplies from unfair competition from third countries”.

The ban on synthetic foods – In the press conference the holder of Agriculture and food sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigidaand the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci they claimed the approval, to the delight of Coldiretti, of the draft law for the ban on synthetic foods. Which according to the first “do not guarantee quality, well-being and protection of food and wine and production culture and tradition to which part of our tradition and model is linked” as well as “producing unemployment because it would be more convenient to produce where labor costs less” and also 2 a risk of social injustice, in a society where the rich eat well and the poor don’t”. Hence the ban on the sale, marketing, production, importation and “obviously the sanctions also very stiff going from a minimum of 10 thousand to a maximum of 60 thousand euros, up to 10% of the annual turnover achieved in the last financial year”. For Schillaci the provision “is based on the principle of precaution because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reiterate the highest level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of our nation’s heritage and our agri-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet”.