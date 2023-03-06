Against the background of protests by the “last generation”, we recently had a long thread here discussing what protests are allowed to do. The question has again become virulent in the media on the occasion of the protests in Lützerath. Again there are opposing positions in which it is emphasized on the one hand that it is not acceptable to violate applicable law against decisions that have been made democratically and on the other hand that it is not so easy to delegitimize these protests.

Two recent comments should be noted:

1. Maximilian Steinbeis criticized in the current editorial of “Verfassungsblog” the view propagated by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and in a FAZ commentary by Reinhard Müller that the compromise reached democratically between RWE and politicians means that there is no longer any room for protests against the removal of Lützerath. Faeser is quoted as saying these words in the media:

“In a democracy, parliaments and democratically elected governments decide. Those who want to use force to enforce their concerns leave this consensus.”

Only Schröder’s “Basta” is missing. And Reinhard Müller sees the protests in Lützerath “the continuous disavowal of democratically legitimate decisions” and the “dream of another empire”, he also brought the polemical formulation of “climate terrorism” back into play.

Steinbeis objects:

“What you certainly cannot ask for is consensus. Democracy is there to keep debates about what is politically desirable among different people open, not closed. Those who are outvoted do not have to agree. You can and may continue to consider what was decided to be wrong. They do not have to be part of the general will of the people. You may remain against and disagree. You can protest. Of course you can protest against democratically legitimized decisions.”

And further:

“What about it even remotely justifies a parallel to some Reichsbürger or other authoritarian coup attempts?”

The protests are not about deciding something once and for all in your own interest and ending democratic disputes, as was the case with Trump’s or Bolsonaro’s supporters, for example, when they wanted to storm parliament, or with the right-wing and their fantasies of an authoritarian leadership state, but on the contrary to keep the discussion open.

In this matter, too, Maximilian Steinbeis’ position is certainly not the last word, but certainly not with a “legally decided, that’s that.”

2. In the current issue of SPIEGEL 3/2023 there is an editorial by Sophie Garbe. She asks whether the current stance of the federal government ultimately amounts to two undesirable alternatives:

“Either the protests intensify and the rifts get even deeper. Or they stop altogether because the activists give up, because they feel they are not achieving anything. From a democratic point of view, this option would probably be even more fatal.”

And Garbe also points out that the motivation for these protests does not fundamentally call democratic politics into question:

“Because at its core, a large part of climate activism believes in the state, and the protests are always an appeal to politicians.”

This debate raises a number of issues that should be distinguished, including:

• The binding nature of democratically or legally made decisions

• The right to criticize such decisions and also to demonstrate against such decisions

• The legitimacy to resist such decisions by breaking rules and the law

• The legitimacy of violence in such resistance actions

• The political wisdom to make protest audible without deterring the majority of the population

• On the other hand, the political prudence not to prematurely criminalize a legitimate protest

• The duty of the state to implement effective climate protection

• The relationship between protesting against legally binding decisions and rejecting the state

For further reading:

• Maximilian Steinbeis (2023). Nothing is good. Editorial Constitution Blog 13.1.2023.

• Jörg Alt (2022). Resistance! Against an economy that kills. Four Towers Publishing House Munsterschwarzach.