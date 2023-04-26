On the trail of the sunshine vitamin / quick vitamin D test with result after 10 minutes

Marburg – In our latitudes in particular, the supply of vitamin D is not sufficient, so that more than 50%* of adults in Germany are deficient. Regular checking is advisable, as an overdose with vitamin D products can lead to poisoning. NanoRepro’s homeTEST vitamin D gives an initial indication within 10 minutes of whether your own vitamin D level is too low.

Since the body only produces 80-90 percent of vitamin D with the help of the sun, it can only be taken in the fresh air in Germany between March and October. With daily sunbathing of 5 to 25 minutes, the stores are filled over the summer. People who are mainly indoors, such. B. in the office, get too little sun time. The consequences are the first symptoms, such as tiredness, exhaustion, increased susceptibility to infections through to hair loss and muscle pain.

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms – a home test can help

Before attempting to take a dietary supplement, the home TEST vitamin D is recommended. Here you take some blood from your fingertip, apply it to the test cassette and add a buffer solution. After ten minutes, the result is read using a color chart. If the test line is pronounced, this indicates a lack of vitamin D content. The following applies: the more intense the test line, the greater the deficiency. If there is a light line, it is assumed that there is only just a sufficient supply of the vitamin.

As of April 26, 2023, the test is over www.zuhausetest.de available. The price is €15.99.