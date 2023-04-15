On the way to sustainability

State secretaries from various federal ministries visited eight schools in Berlin as part of the German Sustainability Action Days from May 30 to June 5. The focus was on the idea of ​​conveying the idea of ​​sustainability to the younger generation in open discussions. Ingrid Fischbach, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Health, was a guest at the Ruth Cohn School on June 5th. This received an award for outstanding ideas for climate protection in 2014 and is also a senior center for social affairs.

The Parliamentary State Secretary met 22 inquisitive students from the “Sustainability and Nature” module. When asked about the role of sustainability in the daily work of the Federal Ministry of Health, she explained the national sustainability strategy and specifically the health goal formulated there “Longer healthy lives”. In order to achieve this, the ministry must ensure long-term health care and promote prevention. The latter was also in the foreground when it came to specific examples of sustainable programs. After all, preventive measures are per se designed for sustainability. Their high value shows z. B. the Prevention Act, which is currently being discussed in the German Bundestag.