Twitter will launch an edit button in the coming weeks through which users will be able to intervene on what is written, perhaps to correct typos. An update that users of the social network have been asking for for years, and which now seems just around the corner.

The new feature, at least initially, may only be available to Twitter Blue users (the paid version, with a monthly fee of $ 4.99). And it should work something like this: the edit button remains available to the user for 30 minutes after sending the tweet. After this time period, however, the content will no longer be editable.

It should be remembered that almost all other social media platforms, including Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Reddit and Pinterest, have been offering features that allow users to edit their posts for years. With Twitter the last wall falls.

Musk’s poll

The San Francisco-based firm, meanwhile, is always embroiled in a legal battle with Elon Musk, who is trying to back out after the $ 44 billion deal signed in April to buy Twitter. Musk himself, last April, the same day he revealed he has a 9% stake in Twitter, tweeted a poll asking his millions of followers if they wanted an edit button. And on that occasion over 70% answered yes.

What happens to edited tweets

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp that will show when the post was last edited. And users will be able to click on the tag of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post (as it also happens on Facebook).