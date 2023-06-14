Onana to Chelsea to have Koulibaly and keep Lukaku-breaking latest news

Appointment on July 13, the day designated for the meeting. In the meantime, however, sporting director Piero Ausilio is in London to speak with Chelsea. Yesterday, Monday 13 June, Simone Inzaghi met with the Nerazzurri elite to take stock of the season and plan strategies for the upcoming transfer market. Three hour meeting with the president Zhang and the CEO Beppe Marotta (both expected today in the Duomo for a last farewell to Silvio Berlusconi) and of course the sporting director Piero Ausilio. The will of the Nerazzurri club emerges from the top to return to playing a leading role in the league next season, after being overtaken by Milan two years ago and never realistically participating in the race this year, having racked up 12 defeats. The hunt for the second star, also pursued by the Rossoneri cousins, has started.

Not only. The European dimension achieved with the glittering game offered against Manchester City must not be reduced in the next edition. The need to attract new investors puts Inter in a position to pose as minimum goal for the year to come the passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The ambition of the whole environment is to try to replicate this season’s fantastic ride starting from the assumption that the next strengthening campaign will still be under the banner of sustainability and self-financing (it should not be forgotten that the next budget will close with a liabilities of 80 million).

That's why in the talks that Ausilio already has today in London with Chelsea, the sale of Onana, for 50 million, is not a taboo topic. After all, in the squad that Pochettino will coach, there are so many redundancies that they can represent first-rate reinforcements for Inter. Inter's executives are obviously aiming to renew Lukaku's loan, perhaps for more contained figures, also considering that the Belgian giant has no intention of leaving Milan, as he hinted yesterday on social media. Thanking the fans for their affection, he returned to the disappointment in Istanbul. «It's a feeling of m.. for all of us who love this club. But Inter is still hungry and we'll go back to fighting with the hope of one day reaching that moment in which history is written."