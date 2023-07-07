Onana-United: only 5 million left. Then Lukaku in Milan within a fixed date

Slowly, but not too much, the farewell between Inter and André Onana, now destined for Manchester United, is taking place. As confirmed by the Gazzetta dello Sport, there is great faith in all the parties involved in the successful conclusion of the deal: yesterday’s relaunch by United has put up a total of 50 million (45 in cash plus 5 in bonuses). It’s still not enough, but we’re getting close to the meeting point: when the Red Devils raise the fixed fee to 50, the Nerazzurri will get the green light.

“Onana talks daily with Ten Hag, the coach of the English club: a face-to-face meeting is also scheduled between the two, shortly, in the presence of John Murtough, United’s football director – underlines the rosy -. Once the sale of Onana has been completed, Inter will have the money in hand to sink Lukaku, the player considered decisive for the assault on the second star. Next week will be the key one for the centre-forward, expected in Chelsea’s training camp on 12 July “But Romelu doesn’t want to go back to London, not even in passing. And the Nerazzurri want to close the case by that date. In all likelihood there won’t be a need for a blitz on English soil, another trip by sporting director Piero Ausilio”. Inter will try to secure an expensive loan with a buyout of 30 million in a year.

