Once again, a horse opens the door to mental health (05/05/2023)

However, it, the Persian horse, wants to forcefully reaffirm the slogan made famous by the World Health Organization – WHO: “There is no health without mental health“. «You can’t leave a person with strong mental disorders alone, closed in a room», continues Rullo, «We need to feed the services that have greatly impoverished in the last ten years; the Regions, with the economic recovery plans, were not even able to replace those who were retiring. It would be necessary to take back the founding acts of the Mental Health Centers – CSM and adapt the staff to the law, returning at least to the situation that existed 20 years ago”. But, in reality, compared to the past, even more resources would be needed. “We ended up with a clear increase in mental disorders”, adds the doctor, “there is a very important problem of mental health in the developmental age, there are many more socialization difficulties in young people linked to new technologies. Let’s think, for example, of the phenomenon of the hikikomori, kids who shut themselves up at home and communicate with the outside world only through IT tools». Most disorders can be treated through an integrated approach, which does not forget medicines and therapy, but which also includes all the social activity necessary to create a true path of inclusionAnd. “We need complementary interventions, which does not mean that they replace the psychological and pharmacological ones”, concludes the doctor. «For example, we carry forward the idea that sport is an important protective factor with respect to mental health; I am also convinced, then, that making a person work, making them feel useful to society, can be relevant in a path of care».

Opening photo from Pixabay