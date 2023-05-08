Once again, a horse opens the door to mental health (05/05/2023)

Fifty years ago a large papier-mâché horse, Marco Cavallo, broke down the doors of the asylum of San Giovanni, in Trieste, to bring the “crazy” back into society. Since then, this animal has been the symbol of the fight for mental health and rights. On Saturday 13 May, on the occasion of the forty-fifth anniversary of Law 180, another horse will end its journey in the Julian capital – in a symbolic meeting with its predecessor and inspirer. It is Esso, a Persian – this is the equine breed – who crossed Italy alone, from Campania to Friuli Venezia Giulia, stopping off in mental health centers and therapeutic communities throughout the peninsula. The project, conceived and developed by the non-profit association European culture sport organization – Ecos and by the Third Pillar Foundation, co-financer of the project, together with the Real Sito di Carditello Foundation and Rai for Sustainability, aims to stimulate the participation of civil society in the interventions complementary to psychiatry.
The promoter of the initiative is the doctor Holy Rollerfamous for the use of sport in rehabilitation treatments for mental disorders and president of the Italian Society of Social Psychiatry, a discipline that deals with the social determinants of mental disorder, not least loneliness, to which isolation due to the pandemic has contributed first, the economic crisis and then the war. «If social causes can increase the problems linked to mental illness», says Rullo, «in the same way they can also activate protective factors; loneliness increases the risk of pathology, while inclusion is a fundamental element, which is part of the cure”. And the «Viaggo del persano» serves this too, to remind everyone, civil society in particular, that a part of the rehabilitation must be shared with the citizens. Among the historical places crossed by the horse, also the Campidoglio and Assisi; upon his arrival, he was greeted by the citizens and the authorities and brought to the attention of very important issues. “We talked about therapeutic communities, which shouldn’t be closed places, but open to citizens,” says the psychiatrist. «Thinking about mental health, inclusion and care is essential in a historical moment in which resources are scarce in this sector».
However, it, the Persian horse, wants to forcefully reaffirm the slogan made famous by the World Health Organization – WHO: “There is no health without mental health“. «You can’t leave a person with strong mental disorders alone, closed in a room», continues Rullo, «We need to feed the services that have greatly impoverished in the last ten years; the Regions, with the economic recovery plans, were not even able to replace those who were retiring. It would be necessary to take back the founding acts of the Mental Health Centers – CSM and adapt the staff to the law, returning at least to the situation that existed 20 years ago”. But, in reality, compared to the past, even more resources would be needed. “We ended up with a clear increase in mental disorders”, adds the doctor, “there is a very important problem of mental health in the developmental age, there are many more socialization difficulties in young people linked to new technologies. Let’s think, for example, of the phenomenon of the hikikomori, kids who shut themselves up at home and communicate with the outside world only through IT tools». Most disorders can be treated through an integrated approach, which does not forget medicines and therapy, but which also includes all the social activity necessary to create a true path of inclusionAnd. “We need complementary interventions, which does not mean that they replace the psychological and pharmacological ones”, concludes the doctor. «For example, we carry forward the idea that sport is an important protective factor with respect to mental health; I am also convinced, then, that making a person work, making them feel useful to society, can be relevant in a path of care».
Opening photo from Pixabay