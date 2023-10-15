“Once and for all”: the commercial for women with metastatic breast cancer

The commitment of the associations to obtain specific paths, access to clinical trials, new treatments, physical and mental well-being and civil disability for women with metastatic breast cancer, of which awareness day is celebrated today, October 13th. These five objectives, collected in Poster drawn up by Europa Donnaare contained in “Once and for all”a commercial produced for today, which received the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Advertising Progress and which will be broadcast on the main television networks that have granted the spaces pro bono.

Once and for all: here is the women’s sport that will be spread in these days, the result of the collaboration of many different actors who have worked for free for the goal

«The strength of this video appeal is its diffusion: we want it to reach the decision-makers of our country, both at a national and local level, so that they can intervene” he explained Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia, recalling the long process of listening to patients since 2012, «with the first investigations to identify their needs and the drafting of a real road map of metastatic cancer, with an awareness-raising action aimed at the institutions. With this commercial we decided to go to the major media because it emerged that public awareness of metastatic breast cancer is truly poor.” An important job: «Synthesizing so many interventions in just a few minutes gave us the possibility of rationalizing the real needs of these patients and underlining their expectations; in other words: to hear, hearing is enough, while to listen, effort is needed».

«It is essential to raise awareness among the population on these issues, both for illustrate the complexity of the treatment, and to highlight the great strides made by research and the progress achieved thanks to new therapies. In 2022, in Italy, an estimated 55,700 new breast cancer diagnoses were made, 7% are metastatic at onset and approximately 20% develop metastases in the 5 years following diagnosis. Patients with metastatic disease must be taken care of by a multidisciplinary team, i.e. breast centers, capable of intercepting and satisfying their need for global and long-lasting care”, he explained Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology Aiom, among the promoters of the campaign carried out by Europa Donna, which has long been fighting to achieve the objectives set out in the Manifesto. Below, a video appeal of patients, specialists, clinicians and caregivers, which is inspired by the five requests of the TSM manifesto (Manifesto which is available here).

The video appeal that summarizes the voices of patients, associations, clinicians, specialists and caregivers who live every day with metastatic breast cancer

The campaign, promoted by Europa Donna Italia together with ANDOS, Abracadabra and Oltre il ribbon rosa, with the support of Aiom and Senonetwork Aps, received the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Advertising Progress. Was created and produced by Coo’ee Italia, planned and distributed by Havas Media Italia: all these partners supported Europa Donna Italia pro bono. On the Europa Donna website, all the initiatives of its network of associations dedicated to metastatic breast cancer.