Once the pandemic is over, we start cutting healthcare again: spending is decreasing throughout the European Union

Healthcare Spending in Europe Falls in 2022

According to the first Eurostat estimates, healthcare spending as a share of GDP in Europe fell from 8.5% in 2021 to 8.1% in 2022. This decline was recorded throughout the entire European Union, with a few exceptions. Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Cyprus were the only countries that did not experience a decrease in health spending in relation to GDP.

The largest decrease in spending on diseases and healthcare for social protection between 2021 and 2022 was recorded in Bulgaria, followed by Hungary, Lithuania, and Ireland. Italy also experienced a decrease, with health spending falling from 7.1% of GDP in 2021 to 6.8% in 2022.

France, Germany, Slovenia, Austria, and Belgium had the highest spending on diseases and healthcare for social protection in 2022, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Hungary, Lithuania, and Estonia had the lowest. Almost all EU countries saw a decrease in healthcare spending, with the exceptions being Luxembourg and Slovenia, which reported an increase, and Cyprus, which maintained spending at the 2021 level.

Overall, the data from Eurostat highlights a significant decrease in healthcare spending as a share of GDP in Europe for 2022. This decrease could have implications for the accessibility and quality of healthcare in the region.

The Eurostat estimates for healthcare spending as a share of GDP in 2022 provide valuable insights into the current state of healthcare in Europe. It will be important to monitor these trends and consider the potential impact on public health and healthcare systems across the EU.

