Oncological oblivion: ever closer

The right to be forgotten on pediatric cancer is no longer a chimera. In Italy, for the nearly 50,000 young people who have recovered from cancer diagnosed in childhood, the discrimination suffered due to bureaucracy in accessing services will soon be just a distant memory. In fact, often what should be normal becomes a problem: obtaining mortgages, taking out life insurance, hiring a job and adopting a child.

In a note, the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology Oncology – Debt and the Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohaematology Associations – Fiagop express satisfaction with their “joint 20-year battle” which “has finally had the desired effects, leading to the protection of life and the recognition of the specificities of patients and former pediatric oncohaematological patients in terms of the right to be forgotten, i.e. the right of people recovered from an oncological pathology not to provide information or undergo investigations into one’s previous pathological condition.

The provision aims to promote a more rapid reintegration of young people who have recovered into social life and the world of work. Their number is growing, it is estimated that there are over 3 million and six hundred thousand, with an increase of 3% a year, those who are about to reach the fateful threshold of ten years without disease, beyond which they will be considered cured. In detail, it is estimated that in Italy there are about 50 thousand individuals recovered from a tumor that had affected them in childhood, with an average age of 25-29 years.

On 11 July, in fact, at the XII Commission (social affairs) of the Chamber of Deputies, the discussion of the unified text entitled «Provisions for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people who have been affected by oncological»adopted as the basic text starting from the 10 bills presented (as we told you here).

The new provisions will concern access to financial, banking and insurance services, adoption and access to work; oblivion will arrive ten years after the end of treatment and without episodes of recurrence and five years for those who had it in childhood or before the age of 21. The proposal will now have to receive the opinion of the I (constitutional affairs) and of the V (budget) Commission, to then arrive in the Chamber, presumably by the end of the month, and subsequently in the Senate, presumably between September and November.