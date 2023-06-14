Home » Oncological oblivion, Schillaci ‘the government is ready to give support’ – Healthcare
“The government follows with interest the parliamentary initiatives regarding the right to be forgotten oncology. And it is ready to lend its support to find adequate solutions to what it considers a problem of particular importance for many citizens recovered from cancer still forced to face numerous difficulties bureaucratic procedures for the return to a normal life”. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares in a note.

The response from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was immediate: “The government – he says in a note – is paying close attention to the parliamentary bills on cancer oblivion. For this reason, I asked Health Minister Schillaci to follow the procedure and ensure the necessary contribution of the executive. The goal we set ourselves is to arrive, in the shortest possible time, at a regulation capable of giving answers to an extremely concrete problem and which greatly affects the lives of many Italians”.

