Oncological oblivion: the text approved in the Commission, the law is closer (06/29/2023)

«A revolution of hope and freedom begins». As Ugo Cappellacci, President of the Social Affairs and Health Commission, announced the adoption of the unified text of the law on cancer oblivion which took place on Wednesday 28 June in the Commission. «It is a message of hope to all people who try their own skin the fight against cancer and at the same time a message of freedom, because healing is followed by a social rebirth, eliminating the odious obstacles that limit the lives of those who have passed the very hard test and have the right to take out a mortgage, take out insurance, adopt a child on equal terms with other Italian citizens. To the patient’s health care is added a juridical care, which restores fullness and effectiveness to the rights of every person”. According to the approved text, the hope is that it will become law by the summer, oblivion will arrive ten years after the end of the treatments; five years for those who had it in childhood or before the age of 21. The law is particularly relevant for i children who, having overcome the tumor, have a life ahead of them (VITA had talked about it here).

The campaign for the right to be forgotten has seen the scientific community and patients (Ropi, Honeycomb, Aimac) dedicate onself Together for rights of all those ex-patients who, after a cancer diagnosis, have long since been free from disease to be considered cured, therefore with the same life expectancy as those who have never had to deal with an oncological disease. Their number is growing, it is estimated that there are over 3 million and six hundred thousand, with an increase of 3% a year, those who are about to reach the fateful threshold of ten years without disease, beyond which they will be considered cured.

The question is so significant numerically and ethically, as to concern everyone, as highlighted by Stefania Gori, drector dhe dipartment onology at the Irccs Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria in Negrar di Valpolicella and President of Ropi-Patient Oncology Network Italy. In expressing extreme satisfaction with the approval of a unified text of the bill on the right to be forgotten, he says: «It would be essential that certain issues be addressed in society, in the media and on social media, with more caution and in a non-populist and demagogic way as we have seen on several occasions, through the utterances of more or less famous patients, who have just come out of a treatment path and who do not yet have the requisites to consider themselves ‘cured’. Requirements that science defines, based on the knowledge we have today. Everything we do, say and write must have one goal: to support the needs of cancer patients and their families».

In 2021, right there Ropi Italian patient oncological network, supported by European directives and in collaboration with MEPs, Italian parliamentarians and European patient associations, has launched a campaign on the Right to be Forgotten with the aim of avoiding discrimination in terms of access to work, bank loans, insurance policies and the request of adoptions. Thus, on February 28, 2022, the first bill on the right to be forgotten (VITA had talked about it here). Subsequently, this campaign was strengthened by scientific societies, the Aiom Foundation and other entities with the consequent re-presentation, in this new legislation, of some bills that led to the consolidated text.

Per Saverio Cinieri, national president of Aiom Italian Association of Medical Oncology, the healed “should enjoy the same rights in everyday life: from custody of minors to the stipulation of life insurance policies. This does not currently happen and the time has come for Italy to adapt to what is already foreseen, at a legislative level, in various other European countries”. Where oncological oblivion is already law: France, Luxembourg, Holland, Belgium and Portugal have enacted laws to guarantee former patients the «right not to declare information about one’s illness», as stated on the website of the Aiom Foundation campaign on right to be forgotten.

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

