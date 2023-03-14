Home Health Oncological research: what are the critical issues to overcome in Italy?
Oncological research: what are the critical issues to overcome in Italy?

Oncological research: what are the critical issues to overcome in Italy?

by Irma D’Aria

Italian scientific studies are at the forefront but there are still some obstacles to overcome as emerges from the first Yearbook of Oncological Research Centers in Italy produced by the Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups (FICOG). Saverio Cinieri, Aiom president, explains that there is a lack of a solid research infrastructure: 67% lack a bioinformatics scientist, 48% cannot count on statistical support. Even too few data managers, unstructured because they are without institutional recognition

