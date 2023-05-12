Oncologist with cancer: what does the disease do to a doctor itself?

by Martin Schlak and Kerstin Hellberg 12.05.2023, 18:51

The oncologist Wolfram Gössling became a cancer patient himself twice – and survived. His experience also changed him as a doctor.

A March day in Dresden, bright light falls through the glass front into the foyer of a university building where transplant surgeons, cancer doctors and laboratory researchers come together on this day. One of them is Wolfram Gössling. The German works as the chief gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and teaches at Harvard Medical School. His topic: why more and more people are suffering from fatty liver and how cancer can develop from it.