Oncologists, aiming for precision medicine with multi-teams – Medicine

There are currently 20 active Molecular tumor boards in Italy: these are interdisciplinary teams that are fundamental for evaluating those patients who need molecular profiling tests to establish the efficacy of anticancer treatments. There is also a strong disparity in the levels of guaranteed assistance and there is no uniform coverage of the territory, because the boards are not present in all the Regions as was instead established by a ministerial decree. The goal, with the boards, is to strengthen the so-called precision medicine.

The need to implement the number and functioning of Molecular tumor boards was indicated by oncologists at the Italian Summit On Precision Medicine meeting, which brings together over 100 of the leading Italian and European experts in Rome for two days with the aim of create a bridge between basic researchers, professionals working with new technologies, doctors and health professionals.

“Thanks to innovative genetic sequencing techniques, such as Next generation sequencing, we have a large amount of information available on individual neoplasms – says Paolo Marchetti, scientific director of Idi in Rome and president of the foundation for personalized medicine -. For this reason they are fundamental the Molecular tumor boards, which can give concrete support to favor a more appropriate therapeutic choice”.

Precision medicine “cannot remain an abstract principle but must become a reality in the daily clinical practice of oncologists”, continues Giuseppe Curigliano, director of the New Drugs for Innovative Therapies Division of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan.

Another theme at the center of the meeting is the agnostic approach to cancer treatment. Agnostic drugs, Curigliano explains, “represent the new era of therapies and do not target a single type of tumor, as most current drugs do. They target a group of mutated genes, potentially responsible for the development of the disease. of ubiquitous genes, which are common to various tumors, regardless of the organ in which they originate.

Patient access to these new therapies must begin with the performance of a genomic profiling test.”