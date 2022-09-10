We are in Paris, but the Italian flag flies high here at Esmo where two important awards for Italian oncology have arrived which represent an intergenerational tribute: on the one hand the Fellows of Esmo awarded to those who are among the founding fathers of the European scientific society , Silvio Monfardini, 83 years old, a noble father of oncology, former president of the European society (Esmo), of the Italian one (Aiom) and then of the international one (of geriatric oncology). On the other, the José Baselga Fellowship which was awarded to the young researcher Antonio Marra32, Research Associate at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Italian ‘founding fathers’ of Esmo

The European Society of Medical Oncology now has about 125,000 members and the majority is made up of Italian oncologists who among other things were among the ‘founding fathers’ of Esmo as recalled by Professor Monfardini who was one of the first presidents of the scientific society: “We were like four friends at the bar trying to give life to this scientific society”, recalls the oncologist who adds: “My idea was to create something similar and speculate with respect to the American Society of Clinical Oncology and today we can say to have succeeded. I am proud to have contributed to building an important part of the European building through the establishment of Esmo ”.

The recognition of Esmo

Precisely for the precious contribution made by Professor Monfardini, he was given the plaque for a new recognition established this year: the Fellow of Esmo attributed to those who have made a significant contribution to the scientific society: “I did not expect it and it was a surprise ”, Monfardini comments:“ It is the sign of the pride of this scientific society for those who contributed to its construction ”. Too bad that, despite the large number of Italian oncologists who are part of it and the strategic role of the ‘founding fathers’, there were only three Italian presidents in Esmo: in addition to Silvio Monfardini who was the first, only the oncologist held this position Maurizio Tonatocurrently scientific referent of the Oncological Network of Umbria, e Fortunato CiardielloProfessor of Medical Oncology and Vice Rector of the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli.

More attention to geriatric oncology

How do you think this edition of Esmo finally in attendance? “There are many topical issues, starting with the urgency of environmental sustainability and the energy crisis, but unfortunately there is no geriatric oncology altogether and it is a shame because the world population continues to age and it is a mistake not to pay attention to these. neoplasms that will inevitably increase ”, replies Monfardini who, among other things, has created together with the geriatrician Roberto Bernabei the advanced course of the International Society of Geriatric Oncology (Siog).

The José Baselga Fellowship

Among the various Fellowships established by Esmo is one that recognizes the importance of the role of clinical scientists in translational research in oncology and the impact this will have on the future of cancer research and patient care. The José Baselga Scholarship was created by ESMO to help physicians who wish to follow this career path and to honor the memory of Dr. José Baselga, an eminent clinical scientist who has inspired many young oncologists in this field. The first José Baselga Fellowship for Clinician Scientists was awarded to Antonio Marrawho will undertake his project on endocrine therapy resistant breast cancer at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan,

Salerno-Milan-New York

The scholarship has a duration of three years and includes 200,000 euros which will allow the young researcher to carry out his project. Antonio Marra is originally from Salerno, but he specialized in oncology in Milan where he worked for three years at the Ieo and then had an experience at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “The project for which I was awarded the Fellowship – explains the young researcher – is based on my work of the last two years on breast cancer through which I tried to identify the causes of resistance to endocrine therapy to find alternative therapies thanks to availability of new precision diagnostic tools and new targeted therapies “.

An Italian talent who returns to his homeland

Therefore, Italian pride is also held high by young talent: “Generation Z is made up of extremely talented young people, who have grown up with digitalization which has given them a faster learning speed, but at the same time a great humility”, he comments Giuseppe Curigliano, member of the national board of Aiom, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Director of the Development Division of New Drugs for Innovative Therapies at IEO and of which Antonio Marra was a student. “This young researcher of ours – continues Curigliano – entered the postgraduate school in Milan and became passionate about bioinformatics to try to build predictive models. Then he decided to go abroad and in particular to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center because there is the largest genetic research center in the world. There he earned his personal visibility and they asked him to stay in the United States, but his dream is to return to his country to carry out this project here in Italy ”.