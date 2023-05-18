Oncolytic virus + immunotherapy on a mission against brain cancer: the new clinical trial

Glioblastoma is a primary brain tumor that is notoriously difficult to treat. Despite aggressive treatment, which typically involves surgical removal of the tumor and multiple chemotherapy drugs, the cancer often comes back, at which point treatment options are limited. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are effective treatments for a variety of cancers, but have had limited success treating recurrent glioblastoma. This new therapy involves the combination of an oncolytic virus and immune checkpoint inhibition, using an anti-PD-1 antibody as targeted immunotherapy. Dr. Zadeh, senior leader of the investigation, and colleagues evaluated the innovative therapy in 49 patients with recurrent disease, from 15 hospital sites across North America.

UHN, which is the largest research and teaching hospital in Canada and the only Canadian institution involved in the study, treated the majority of patients enrolled in the study. First, the team administered the virus by accurately locating the tumor using stereotaxic techniques and injecting the virus through a small hole and a specially constructed catheter. Then, the patients received an intravenous anti-PD-1 antibody, every three weeks, starting one week after surgery. These drugs work by preventing the cancer’s ability to evade the body’s natural immune response, so they have little benefit when the tumor is immunologically inactive, as is the case with glioblastoma. Oncolytic viruses can overcome this limitation by creating a more favorable tumor microenvironment, which then helps enhance antitumor immune responses.

The combination of oncolytic virus and ICI inhibition delivers a ‘double blow’ to tumors: the virus directly causes tumor cell death, but it also stimulates local immune activity causing inflammation, leaving tumor cells more vulnerable to targeted immunotherapy. The results, published in the specialist journal Nature Medicine, show that this combination therapy is safe, well tolerated and prolongs patient survival. The therapy had no major unexpected adverse effects and produced a median survival of 12.5 months, significantly longer than the six to eight months typically seen with existing therapies. Of all subjects in the clinical cohort, three patients remained alive at 45, 48 and 60 months from the start of the clinical trial, and there were no apparent side effects.

Considering that the basic drugs for this tumor (temozolomide, carboplatin, lomustine) give large side effects over time, there is no doubt that this innovation deserves further investigation. The next steps for the research team are to test the combination therapy’s effectiveness against other treatments in a randomized clinical trial.

edited by Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

