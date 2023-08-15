Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy. « Medicine in the Library

Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy.

Endowing cancer-infecting viruses, or oncolytics, with a tumor-inhibiting genetic payload boosts the immune system and helps immunotherapy shrink or completely eliminate aggressive tumors in mice These are the conclusions of a new study from the “Journal of Experimental Medicineconducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC.

The findings pave the way for clinical trials combining oncolytic viruses with immunotherapy.

Oncolytic viruses are genetically engineered viruses that target rapidly dividing cancer cells while avoiding normal cells. Oncolytic viruses were originally designed to kill cancer cells directly, but researchers later noted that they also stimulate the immune system, suggesting they could be coupled with other cancer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, which remove the brakes on the immune system so that T cells can recognize and attack tumors.

Read the full text of the article:

An oncolytic virus–delivered TGFβ inhibitor overcomes the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

Kristin DePeaux, Diana B. Rivadeneira, Konstantinos Lontos, Victoria G. Dean, William G. Gunn, McLane J. Watson, Tianhong Yao, Drew Wilfahrt, Cynthia Hinck, Lukasz Wieteska, Stephen H. Thorne, Andrew P. Hinck, Greg M . Delgoffe.

J Exp Med 2 October 2023; 220 (10): e20230053. doi:

