Home » Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy. « Medicine in the Library

Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy.

Posted by giorgiobertin on August 15, 2023

Endowing cancer-infecting viruses, or oncolytics, with a tumor-inhibiting genetic payload boosts the immune system and helps immunotherapy shrink or completely eliminate aggressive tumors in mice These are the conclusions of a new study from the “Journal of Experimental Medicineconducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC.
The findings pave the way for clinical trials combining oncolytic viruses with immunotherapy.

Oncolytic viruses are genetically engineered viruses that target rapidly dividing cancer cells while avoiding normal cells. Oncolytic viruses were originally designed to kill cancer cells directly, but researchers later noted that they also stimulate the immune system, suggesting they could be coupled with other cancer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, which remove the brakes on the immune system so that T cells can recognize and attack tumors.

Read the full text of the article:
An oncolytic virus–delivered TGFβ inhibitor overcomes the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.
Kristin DePeaux, Diana B. Rivadeneira, Konstantinos Lontos, Victoria G. Dean, William G. Gunn, McLane J. Watson, Tianhong Yao, Drew Wilfahrt, Cynthia Hinck, Lukasz Wieteska, Stephen H. Thorne, Andrew P. Hinck, Greg M . Delgoffe.
J Exp Med 2 October 2023; 220 (10): e20230053. doi:

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on agosto 15, 2023 a 6:06 am and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: biochimica, immunologia, oncologia, virologia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.

You may also like

The Link Between Vitamin and Trace Element Deficiency...

Monoblock And Oncology Patients: The Wisdom Of Following...

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign for Vulnerable Population in Autumn-Winter...

Can the paptest be done during pregnancy? The...

The bad habit that many women have during...

The Best Times to Indulge in Sweets Without...

More color on your plate and your eyesight...

3 current methods to reduce the mortgage payment....

Health Risks Associated with Pizza and Coffee: How...

Counseling centers have observed increasing dissatisfaction since the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy