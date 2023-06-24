Oncowellness: 5-star cuisine to improve the well-being of people with cancer

Eating well is essential for those living with cancer. Vary the cooking methods and the ingredients, measure out the fats, respect the seasonality, favor the quality of the products and cook thinking about the taste of what you eat and who eats: these are the advices of Charles Craccointernationally renowned chef with 5 Michelin stars and TV personality, testimonial of the new edition of Oncowellnesswhich has prepared a special recipe book that combines appetite and nutritional benefits and exclusive video recipes, available on www.oncowellness.it.

Oncowellness is a Pfizer project launched in 2022 dedicated to the psycho-physical well-being of people with a history of cancer, which this year focuses on nutrition and integrated non-pharmacological therapies or practices. The project is supported by a coalition of oncologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, rehabilitators, trainers and in collaboration with partner patient associations: AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia-lymphoma and myeloma, Europa Donna Italia, IncontraDonna Foundation, Susan G. Komen Italia , APS PaLiNUro Association – Patients Free from Urothelial Neoplasms and WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe.

There is a fort link between food and cancer, both in terms of prevention and support during treatment. In fact, maintaining a correct, healthy, varied and balanced diet is important to maintain optimal body weight, muscle mass and strength during the course of treatment. Malnutrition, a frequent phenomenon among cancer patients, is an impoverishment of energy and nutrient reserves that can significantly compromise a person’s state of health and should be considered “a disease within a disease”. If the cancer patient does not eat adequately or sufficiently, the side effects of the therapies may worsen and it may be necessary to suspend the treatments.

Oncowellness is a project that involves, in addition to nutrition, also the sphere of motor activity, considered as a non-pharmacological treatment that improves the general state of fitness; and the sphere of psycho-physical well-being, as the integrated non-pharmacological practices take care of the person with cancer at 360 degrees. The integrated non-pharmacological practices are those ranging from yoga to meditation, from acupuncture to massages, from Tai Chi to acupressure, music therapy and others, which do not cure tumors, but take care of the well-being of people with cancer, understood as a unicum body-mind, throughout the experience and the cancer treatment path, facilitating adherence to therapies and improving quality of life.